The Courier

Nature Notes: Young chicks in mall prove nearby nesting

By Roger Thomas
September 29 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A report of silver gull chicks in Ballarat's Bridge Mall indicates seagulls have nested nearby. Picture by Ed Dunens

Seagulls nesting in Bridge Mall

An August report of silver gull chicks in Ballarat's Bridge Mall indicates seagulls have nested nearby.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.