Nature Notes: Young chicks in mall prove nearby nesting

An August report of silver gull chicks in Ballarat's Bridge Mall indicates seagulls have nested nearby.
In this case, the chick was quite young and unable to fly, so it had probably hatched on one of the flat roofs in the Mall area. Its two parents were nearby, watching over their grounded youngster. A few days later, a second chick was seen on the ground towards the western end of the Mall.
An inspection of the Mall revealed the expected scattered population of silver gulls, but no evidence of nesting from ground level. About 10 years ago, there was a report of silver gulls nesting on another city building nearer Mair Street.
Inspection at that time revealed numerous gulls present on the roof, but no signs of actual nesting could be determined from ground level. It was then concluded the gulls were roosting (perching) rather than nesting, but perhaps there was nesting occurring then.
The young chicks seen a month ago certainly prove nearby nesting this year. Perhaps a small number of gulls have been nesting in the Mall area for 10 years or more. This could explain the puzzling presence of recently-fledged young gulls sometimes seen at Lake Wendouree in recent years. These occasional mottled brown birds appear too young to have flown any great distance to the lake.
Apart from the recent confirmation at Bridge Mall, there have been no known gull-nesting sites anywhere in the Ballarat district for many years, apart from isolated instances of a pair or two at Lake Wendouree a few years ago.
Silver gulls are adaptable and opportunistic birds, taking advantage of whatever situation they find themselves in. City gulls feed under street lights at night and soon swoop onto any food they can find during the day.
September is a month for greenhood orchids. Nodding greenhoods, dwarf greenhoods, and tall greenhoods have been flowering all month. These three are well-known and widespread in the Ballarat district, although the dwarf species tend to be more numerous north of the Dividing Range.
A scarcer local species is the trim greenhood, another small species. It was seen in the Dereel area during the September outing of the Field Naturalists Club of Ballarat. Other orchids seen that day included slaty helmet-orchid, mayfly orchid, bronze bird-orchid and veined helmet-orchid. The next club outing will be to the Clarkesdale Bird Sanctuary, near Linton, where birds, orchids, fungi and more will be seen. There are 51 orchids on the Clarkesdale list.
I found this unusual fungus while walking through Creswick State Forest a few weeks ago. I have never seen one like it before. T.V., Springmount.
This is the flame fungus (Clavaria miniata), widespread locally but never common. As your photo indicates, it is mostly found in damp bush litter under trees. This flame fungus is one of the coral fungi group, but it is not branched like the true coral fungi.
There is also a similar, scarcer one, in bright yellow. Some of these brightly-coloured fungi look initially like plastic litter; they are certainly eye-catching when fresh. Flame fungus is a good name for this one - it can look like bright red flames rising from the damp earth. It is usually found in small clusters or groups and can appear from autumn until spring, with autumn being the more usual time.
