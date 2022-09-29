New statistics from WorkSafe reveal the highest number of injury claims in the Ballarat district are coming from the healthcare and social assistance sector.
The data, from the 2021-22 financial year, shows there were 871 injury claims accepted by WorkSafe in the central highlands area - the local government areas of Ballarat, Moorabool, Hepburn, Pyrenees, Golden Plains, and Ararat.
Four deaths were also recorded in the last 12 months, including incidents at She Oaks south of Meredith, a collision in Mount Wallace, and a farm accident at Crowlands near Ararat, among others.
There were 293 claims for musculoskeletal injuries, 151 traumatic tendon, muscle, and ligament injury, and 129 mental injuries.
According to WorkSafe, the most common causes of injury in the district are body stressing, falls, slips, trips, and being hit by moving objects.
There were 207 claims in the healthcare and social assistance industry, followed by 121 in manufacturing and 93 in construction.
The statistics were released in advance of WorkSafe's Health and Safety Month, with a roadshow for employers planned at the Ballarat Mercure Hotel on October 17.
The free in-person event, the first since 2019, will feature former Geelong Cats captain and WorkSafe ambassador Cameron Ling, who said in a statement spreading health messages is something he's "particularly passionate about" - Mr Ling has seen first-hand the impact workplace injuries have, following a serious injury to his father.
The event will feature seminars on the value of health and safety representatives in the workplace, how to build a systems-based approach to health and safety, mental injury in the workplace and how to implement a prevention-led approach, and how to support injured workers back to work, highlighting common challenges.
Attendees will also get a free breakfast and lunch, and there will be a chance for a Q&A session. Free webinars will also be available throughout October.
It follows WorkSafe construction site visits last month as part of a multi-agency awareness campaign in the regions, and a successful prosecution which involved a roofing company fined $10,000 for safety breaches.
Register for the Ballarat session online through the WorkSafe website.
