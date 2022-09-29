After months of rehearsals the young cast of BLOC Junior's production of Disney's Newsies are ready to open the page on their four-show season.
The cast, aged 10 to 15, tells the story of the 1899 newsboys strike in New York in their new production but BLOC spokesman Matt Henderson says the lessons behind the strike 123 years ago are as relevant as ever.
"What it does show is how doing what you know is right and sticking together is super important. Camaraderie, mateship, standing up for yourself and the power of people power are all great lessons and there's a lot of parallels in what happened back in the newspaper strike in New York and what can happen in the community now."
The show is not only a chance for aspiring young musical theatre stars to get on stage, it's also an opportunity for young people who enjoy working behind the scenes.
"It gives opportunities to young musicians, designers, directors, stage managers, choreographers, behind the scenes roles that traditionally are not available to people that age."
Mr Henderson said many people who had been BLOC junior performers in the past had gone on to BLOC senior productions and work professionally in Australia's arts community.
"For me I started out as a BLOC junior 20 years ago and now I'm working professionally touring Australia with Disney," Mr Henderson said.
"A lot of people working professionally in theatre started out here and while there's always a couple of future stars in our junior productions ... it also takes those kids looking for something that isn't academic or sport and gives a focus on the arts and a place for them to have extracurricular activity."
Disney's Newsies is at Mount Rowan Secondary College on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available at blocmusictheatre.com.
