Ballarat police search for wanted man Kyle McDonald

Ballarat police are appealing for public assistance to help fin a man wanted on warrants.
25-year-old Kyle McDonald is wanted for driving-related offences and breaching a court order.
He is known to frequent the Ballarat area.
A photo of McDonald has been released in the hopes of someone recognising him and knowing where he may be.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Ballarat police on 5336 6000.
A report can also be made by contacting Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
IN OTHER NEWS:
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.