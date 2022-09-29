A man who was involved in a brawl at The Deck nightclub, then punching his former-housemate unconscious outside the venue, has escaped jail time.
Magistrate Hugh Radford labelled 24-year-old accused Blaine Clinton's actions on the night of November 20 last year "disturbing".
"The blow itself could've caused a serious injury," Mr Radford said.
About 10pm, a 10-person brawl broke out on the dancefloor at the Lydiard Street venue.
Clinton made his way into the mob and was punched three times and thrown to the ground by a another man before being removed by security.
About 10 minutes later, the accused was outside the venue when he saw his ex-housemate making his way to a taxi.
Clinton approached the man and became agitated, questioning why he was there and the man told Clinton they should "put their differences aside".
Clinton then punched the man, knocking him out.
"[A] witness heard his head hit the concrete ... [they] described the sound as a thud that was 'sickening'," police prosecutor Senior Constable Mitch Prewett told the court earlier this month.
The accused stayed with the man until he regained consciousness.
"Clinton told [the complainant] that he had hit him and his head hit the concrete and asked him not to report him," Senior Constable Prewett said.
"[The accused told the man] he didn't want his son to grow up without his father."
The ex-housemate later sought medical care and was diagnosed with a head injury, scalp hematoma, loss of consciousness and amnesia.
The magistrate offered a stern warning to the Clinton as he handed down his sentence.
"If you'd caused his death in such serious circumstances, you would be in the Supreme Court looking at something between 10 to 15 years jail," Mr Radford said.
"You're just lucky the injuries suffered to your former friend weren't in that category."
The matter comes after a 31-year-old man faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court earlier this month for an unrelated incident in March 2021 at the nightclub.
Magistrate Radford said given Clinton's age, good working history, no prior criminal matters and early guilty plea the accused could be placed on a 12 month community corrections order, with a condition for Clinton to engage in an anger management course.
He was also fined $1500 without conviction.
"If you want conduct yourself in a similar way again you're looking at a term of imprisonment," Mr Radford said.
