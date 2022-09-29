The Courier

Man sentenced in Ballarat Magistrates' Court after brawl at The Deck nightclub on Lydiard Street

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
September 29 2022 - 6:30pm
The Deck. File photo.

A man who was involved in a brawl at The Deck nightclub, then punching his former-housemate unconscious outside the venue, has escaped jail time.

