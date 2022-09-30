'Stop paying Pipecon': council under fire for its tender process

More than 150 demonstrators rallied outside Town Hall on Wednesday evening, calling on council to apologise to the community and rescind its $2 million contract with civil construction company Pipecon.
The Ballarat company was convicted and fined $550,000 10 months ago for a workplace safety breach which caused a double fatality on a Delacombe housing estate in March, 2018.
Less than two years after the tragedy, another Pipecon worker was killed onsite, with the circumstances of the death still under investigation.
Inside the council chamber, the same and similar demands were put to councillors and council management alike, with questions focused on the rigour with which council had assessed Pipecon's safety credentials.
"I've relayed my sympathies, my concerns and my apologies for the disrespectful appearance of that decision," said mayor Daniel Moloney in response, the only councillor who apologised at the meeting.
"[But] at this stage, I haven't seen anything necessarily in breach of the current procurement policy. If anything, I see a potential weakness in the current policy."
A subsequent motion moved by Cr Moloney to review council's procurement policy and seek clarity around the circumstances in which a company should be excluded from a tender process was unanimously endorsed.
Speaking to the motion, Cr Moloney said the safety records of applicants should take precedence in the tender assessment process.
"Local content and good value for money are things we should absolutely continue to emphasise, but I think the expectation of our community is that you consider those values after you've [considered] all safety criteria," he said.
During public question time, City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King claimed there existed no legal avenues through which council could extract itself from its decision to award the $2 million Tait Street reconstruction tender to Pipecon.
When asked, he later clarified, however, that he hadn't sought legal advice on the issue, notwithstanding his having met with members of the victims' families before the contract was signed.
"No legal advice has been sought or requested to be sought [from councillors] for the rescission of the council motion," Mr King said.
When asked by Cr Moloney whether he would consider seeking legal advice, Mr King replied: "There's been no request to do that, so we've had no need to go down that path".
Mr King also refused to answer a direct question as to whether he would provide a report to councillors regarding why the City of Ballarat had not sought to end its contract with Pipecon.
On Thursday, Cr Moloney declined to confirm whether he or any councillors had since requested that legal advice be sought.
Ballarat resident Jay Morrison, one of the demonstrators who submitted questions in question time, said he was "angry and disappointed" in council's response.
"[Councillors] are there to provide leadership; they're not bureaucrats to tick and flick council officer's work," he said. "The fact they didn't seek legal advice says to me they're not genuine about addressing the concerns of the community."
Ballarat Trades and Labour Council secretary Brett Edgington sympathised with this view, saying that, without more, council's announced review was tantamount to "kicking the can down the road".
"There's an expectation from taxpayers and ratepayers that their public money is spent in a way that is compliant, ethical and legal with firms that are doing the right thing," he said.
"We hold corporations and publicly listed companies to these standards; surely we need to hold local government to the same."
On Tuesday, Pipecon emphasised it had never had its ISO accreditation removed and that it had voluntarily had its safety systems audited every six months since the 2018 incident.
Council officers have been asked to table the review into council's procurement policy by the year's end.
Since 2018, the City of Ballarat has awarded Pipecon over $5.26 million worth of tenders.
The particulars of council's OHS assessment of the company, however, remain unknown, as the City of Ballarat has refused to publicly release this information.
