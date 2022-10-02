A pregnant woman and her friend are alleged to have stolen petrol, alcohol, food and gift cards across two "brazen" shop thefts in Ballarat, a court has heard.
Casey Bower, 24, pleaded guilty to the thefts and committing an indictable offence while on bail in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court this week.
Her co-accused, Georgia Cleary, 27, is yet to enter a plea.
The court heard on July 3 this year Bower and Cleary pulled into the 7-Eleven service station at Delacombe Town Centre about 6pm in a car with no registration plates.
It is alleged the women filled up the car and four jerry cans with petrol; totaling about 99 litres and $228.74 and drove off without paying.
Bower was arrested on other matters later that week.
"The accused made full admissions to the offending," police prosecutor Senior Constable Jack Fletcher told the court.
"When asked the reason for the theft she said, 'the car was empty'."
On July 30, about 5.36pm, police say Bower and Cleary entered IGA Pleasant Park where they grabbed a trolley each.
The women then allegedly filled the carts with alcohol, food, gift cards and plastic cutlery totalling $1367.67 and left without paying.
The court heard Bower had a 17 page criminal history which included at least seven prior shop thefts.
Defence for Bower told the court the accused had a difficult upbringing and had struggled with substance use.
The court also heard Bower was 12 weeks pregnant.
"She has abstained from cannabis and ice [for months]," the defence said.
"She's really trying to turn her life around since finding out about this child.
"We'd submit her rehabilitation prospects ought not be extinguished.
"Our ultimate submission today is to ask for full consideration of a community corrections order."
But Senior Constable Fletcher said given the woman's "long history of dishonesty" a jail term was within sentencing range.
"Her excuse was because the car was empty, there's the addition of four jerry cans ... so when you're looking at the necessity of taking extra fuel ... this isn't offending out of necessity. It's offending to maintain a lifestyle," he said.
"It's quite obvious there's no attempt to make payment.
"It's brazen."
Ultimately, Magistrate Hugh Radford agreed, handing Bower 60 days in jail with one day counted as already served.
The magistrate told the accused her sentence was "specifically crafted" to deter her from future offending, and took into account a number of factors, including her mental health, young age and pregnancy.
"You want to walk into shops and nick things you've got to work out it will be more jail time," he said.
"That's the simple equation for you."
