What's on the minds of Ballarat's residents this week?

As with anything you need to improve on, ask the people who do that task or are a part of the process.
It's no different with planning bike lanes or public transport infrastructure than asking the people who ride or use public transport.
Once an avid bike rider who used to commute eight kilometres to work each day, l was very thankful for the people involved who made the effort to plan bike lanes which actually took me to work and not just a leisurely Sunday ride to nowhere in particular.
Looking at Ballarat, and l say this with no city planning ability at all, l would earmark bike lanes on railway reservations which follow the course of a railway line, flat and usually cross sections of a city.
Creswick Road is crying out for a bike lane and for that matter a proper bus system; it would seem Creswick Road is so wide it confuses our town planner.
Albert Street is another road where a proper bike network could be incorporated. Ballarat council spends untold money on Sturt Street but very little on the other major Ballarat roads.
It would seem Ballarat consists of Sturt Street and Lake Wendouree - nothing else matters.
Lets not tick and flick and be seen to be doing something. Let's have a cost effective and sensible viable plan for a green future.
Nick Martinich, Ballarat.
I feel our sports facilities may be ready for the 2026 Commonwealth Games and be a point to showcase Ballarat to the world stage, however the roads to get there will be in turmoil.
What we have is a patchwork of potholes and rushed repairs.
Lord forbid anyone gets injured en route as our hospital system is sub-par. It is also too small for the growth of the city now, let alone in 2026. It will be interesting to see what happens in that space.
Nathan Dowling, Alfredton.
I feel our state government should be seriously considering a second hospital site as the current site will be completely inadequate by the time the current extensions are completed in about seven years' time.
Therefore, the premier should be planning many years ahead for an ageing and booming population increase and the former saleyards site in La Trobe Street would seem to be the ideal location for a second hospital.
Keith Pitman, Alfredton.
Thank you to the people impacted by dementia, community members and healthcare professionals who marked Dementia Action Week 2022 from September 19 to 25.
Across Australia, individuals and organisations supported our campaign "A little support makes a big difference" to increase understanding about dementia and help eliminate discrimination.
On behalf of the estimated 487,500 people living with dementia in Australia, we thank everyone for their support.
While Dementia Action Week is only one week each year, the conversation and action to eliminate discrimination continues year-round. For information and tips on how you can continue to make a difference, visit discrimination.dementia.org.au
Maree McCabe AM, CEO, Dementia Australia.
