The Courier
Updated

Normal speeds now apply on Maryborough line after fatal truck crash

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated September 30 2022 - 1:54am, first published September 29 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The B-double containing pallets and metal frames left the Western Freeway at 3.45am Thursday, travelling 200m along a median strip and falling into a railway line below, killing the driver. Picture supplied.

Update 10.15am Friday: A Vline spokesperson said there were no longer any speed restrictions on the Ballarat-Maryborough line.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.