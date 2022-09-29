Passenger trains are returning to the Ballarat-Maryborough line after an early-morning accident which saw a B-double plunge down an underpass on the Western Freeway.
The Tasfreight truck landed on the rail line, hitting a concrete retaining wall - killing the 28-year-old Truganina driver and casting doubt on whether the line was safe to return to use.
Ballarat police said on FRiday that passenger trains would return on the Maryborough line, but at a reduced speed through the North Ballarat-Mount Rowan area.
According to the timetable, the first passenger train left Maryborough at 7.09am and was due to reach Ballarat by 8.04am.
A Vline spokesperson confirmed trains were back - but the PTV app listed the first service of the day as a 7.46am coach.
Friday's first train in the other direction was due to leave Ballarat at 10.47am.
The line has two passenger services in each direction on weekdays, with one a day in each direction on weekends.
The line where Thursday's accident took place is also a major funnel for broad-gauge freight from half a dozen lines across the Mallee.
Standard gauge freight - mainly from the Wimmera - travels through Maryborough and Ararat before reaching port at Geelong.
It skirts around Ballarat, although rail lobby groups in North West Victoria are pushing for either a dual gauge or standard gauge line through Ballarat via Warrenheip and Lal Lal.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.