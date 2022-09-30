FORMER North Ballarat Rebels star Jeremy Cameron and former Sunbury footballer Cameron Guthrie have been named joint winners of the Geelong best and fairest, just the second time in history there has been a tie in the Cargi Greaves Medal.
The pair polled 113 votes to win from utility Mark Blicavs with Tom Hawkins third.
Interestingly, the only other tie in the award also came in a premiership year in 2009 when Gary Ablett Junior and Corey Enright jointly won the award.
In just his second season at Geelong since joining from GWS at the end of 2020, Cameron enjoyed his finest year in the game.
He played 24 games, missing only the round 23 game with a hamstring niggle.
He kicked a total of 65 goals, including two in the grand final and earned his third All-Australian blazer, named at centre-half-forward in the team.
Cameron finished equal eighth in the Brownlow Medal, polling 19 votes, including five best-on-ground performances, leading all players from Geelong.
For Guthrie, who was recruited to Geelong in 2010 from the Calder Cannons, via Sunbury, it was another exceptional and consistent season.
He played all 25 Cats games, averaging 24 disposals a game. The 30-year-old has now played 230 games across his career.
It is the second time he has been named Geelong's best player having previously been named the Cargi Greaves Medalist in another grand final year for the club in 2020.
For Guthrie, Saturday's premiership win over Sydney was made extra special as he achieved the long-held goal to win a premiership alongside his brother Zac, who has been one of the most improved players on Geelong's list this season.
The pair are the first set of brothers to play in a premiership team since Gary and Nathan Ablett lined up for Geelong in the 2007 premiership win against Port Adelaide.
Retiring skipper Joel Selwood was named the club's community champion while hard-at-it midfielder Tom Atkins was awarded the Tom Harley award for being best clubman. Young gun Sam De Koning was named as the club's best young player.
