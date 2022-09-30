The Courier

Former North Ballarat Rebels star Jeremy Cameron and former Sunbury footballer Cameron Guthrie win Geelong's best and fairest

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated September 30 2022 - 3:54am, first published 3:30am
Former North Ballarat Rebels player Jeremy Cameron can now best and fairest winner to his 2022 season from heaven. Picture by Getty Images

FORMER North Ballarat Rebels star Jeremy Cameron and former Sunbury footballer Cameron Guthrie have been named joint winners of the Geelong best and fairest, just the second time in history there has been a tie in the Cargi Greaves Medal.

Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

