Carrick back home at the Burras, Shortis to play again

By David Brehaut
Updated October 3 2022 - 2:11am, first published 2:00am
Jackson Carrick adds to Hepburn's key position options - forward or back - on his return to the club for next year.

Jackson Carrick will be back in Hepburn colours in the Central Highlands Football League next season.

