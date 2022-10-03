Jackson Carrick will be back in Hepburn colours in the Central Highlands Football League next season.
Carrick is returning along with Ricky Shortis.
Carrick began his football with the Burras, developing into a key forward as a youngster.
He was the CHFL's leading under-17.5 goalkicker in 2014 and also spent time with the North Ballarat Rebels in the TAC Cup under-18 competition before progressing to senior ranks.
He joined Darley in 2017, where he was a BFL premiership player in that season.
Carrick is coming off two seasons at South Barwon, playing just a handful of games this year.
Hepburn coach Mitch Banner said Carrick was a welcome addition.
He said he expected Carrick to fill a number of roles, with one of the luxuries he provided was an ability to play forward or back.
Banner said while Carrick has grown up as a forward, Darley had utilised him as a defender.
Banner said he was also looking forward to having Shortis back, with him to slot into any number of positions.
Shortis joined Hepburn from Bacchus Marsh in 2021, making 10 appearances, but did not play this year.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
