Ballarat police have released the photos of two men who are wanted on warrants.
Aiden Gray and Fletchers McGuire are known to frequent the Ballarat area.
Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Aiden's or Fletcher's locations to come forward.
Ballarat police can be contacted on 5336 6000.
People with information can also make a confidental report to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersvic.com.au
The hunt is also on for wanted man Kyle McDonald, who is also known to frequent the Ballarat region. Read more here.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.