The Courier

Ballarat police searching for wanted men Fletcher McGuire and Aiden Gray

By The Courier
Updated September 30 2022 - 1:16am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wanted men Fletcher McGuire (left) and Aiden Gray. Pictures supplied by Victoria Police.

Ballarat police have released the photos of two men who are wanted on warrants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.