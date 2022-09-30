The Courier

Wilsons set to unveil Mair Street store revamp with heritage feel

By Melanie Whelan
September 30 2022 - 7:20am
Stocking up is Wilsons' Mel Fulcher, who can hardly wait to welcome loyal customers back into the Mair Street store on Saturday. Picture by Luke Hemer

A NOD to heritage can be found in all the finishing touches of the renovated Wilsons Fruit and Vegetables shop on Mair Street.

