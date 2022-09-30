A NOD to heritage can be found in all the finishing touches of the renovated Wilsons Fruit and Vegetables shop on Mair Street.
Wilsons business development general manager Mel Fulcher said honouring how the grocery started, with her grandparents' apple orchard on the highway, was important to the family and loyal customers, some who had been shopping with them for more than four decades.
Timber in the new produce gondolas is inspired by apple produce bins, the well-known green colours representing granny smith apples can be found in the roof. All has been done with a sleek modern twist.
Ms Fulcher said the new-look store had been two years in the making, to get every detail right. The Mair Street shop has been shut for three weeks to allow for changes and Ms Fulcher said it was an ambitious call but the family only knew one way to get things done - by working hard.
They were prepared to be stocking and putting finishing touches on late into the night to ensure customers could enjoy the re-opening from Saturday, 9am.
"We're so grateful to our customers during COVID. We supply a lot of hospitality with produce, but home deliveries were up, people in-store increased and we didn't have to stand anyone down," Ms Fulcher said. "Even our pop-up shop [during renovations] had had loyal customers, some from the last 30 to 40 years, still doing their one big shop with us every Monday.
"It does blow us away and we never take for granted our heritage and customers."
Wilsons remains very much a family business with Trevor Wilson, managing director, still logging 80-hour weeks and travelling to market most mornings while wife Kay is financial director.
Third-generation Wilson Peter, the business operations general manager, is a builder by trade and has been project managing the renovation. His wife Kate Wilson is social media and marketing coordinator and Ms Fulcher's husband Matt is the Lucas store manager.
Well-known hospitality identity Joe Capuano has come on board as the Mair Street store manager.
IN OTHER NEWS
Ms Fulcher said a revamped, modern store was important for the city's east, which is where the family business began and built strong support. They maintain strong ties to more than 300 suppliers, including their broccoli supplier and Des O'Toole Honey which they have been stocking for more than three decades.
The Wilsons are keeping a few changes to surprise customers for the re-opening but customers can expect a new lay-out, new and bigger fridges, and a few product surprises.
"We're passionate about the product we have in here - you wouldn't find a product in here that we would not have on our table," Ms Fulcher said. "...We make sure it fits our brand and values and we love to tell the stories behind the products being created."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.