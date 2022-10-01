Heavy spring rains across western and northern Victoria are likely to lead to high grass pollen levels, raising the risk for people who suffer from hayfever and asthma.
High levels of grass pollen also increase the risk of thunderstorm asthma when the two combine between the start of October and end of December.
Melbourne University associate professor Ed Newbigin said grass pollen was one of the drivers of thunderstorm asthma and the high moisture content in the ground throughout much of Victoria would increase grass growth and pollen levels.
"Thunderstorm asthma is the pointy end where it really impacts on the delivery of health services across Victoria, but day to day the grass pollen levels impact people with hayfever and asthma," he said.
Rye grass pollen is thought to be involved in epidemic thunderstorm asthma events in Victoria. Melbourne experienced the world's largest epidemic thunderstorm asthma event on November 21, 2016, which resulted in 10 deaths and thousands of people developing breathing difficulties in a very short period.
Following that the government launched the Epidemic Thunderstorm Asthma Risk Forecasting System so people at increased risk can avoid exposure to the pollen fragments that can trigger asthma.
The thunderstorm asthma forecast season will run from October 1 to December 31, and forecast risk levels three days in advance.
"I encourage all Victorians who may have asthma or seasonal hay fever to download the VicEmergency app and set up a watch zone, so they are alerted on a high-risk day," said Victorian health minister Mary-Anne Thomas.
App users can set up a watch zone so they are notified of potential thunderstorm asthma events.
