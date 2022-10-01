The Courier

Thunderstorm asthma forecasts resume as high pollen levels bring bad news for asthma and hayfever sufferers

By Michelle Smith
October 1 2022 - 6:00pm
Long grasses raise the risk of hayfever, asthma and thunderstorm asthma events

Heavy spring rains across western and northern Victoria are likely to lead to high grass pollen levels, raising the risk for people who suffer from hayfever and asthma.

