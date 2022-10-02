Ballarat's attention deficit hyperactivity disorder community has said the latest Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme figures, which found nationally more adults than children were being prescribed ADHD medications in 2021, is a step in the right direction as it represents fewer people being "missed through the system".
The results revealed the two most common ADHD medications, methylphenidate (Ritalin) and dexamphetamine, surpassed more than 1 million prescriptions with the number of those on methylphenidate increasing almost three fold to 160,000 scripts and dexamphetamine almost doubling to 390,000 scripts.
Laura Martinez is a 25-year-old Winter Valley resident who works as registered nurse in Ballarat and has ADHD.
She said to obtain a diagnosis for her disorder, which she manages by taking dexamphetamine, was a tumultuous experience which first began in her adolescent years.
"In high school, I really struggled with organisation. It was a bit of a running joke with my teachers that I never handed anything in on time, but also being quite a quiet person and not really drawing attention to myself meant that I very much slipped under the radar," Ms Martinez said.
She said it was only once she entered into her tertiary studies that she accepted there was something different about herself which wasn't attributed to depression or anxiety like some professionals she saw initially thought.
"I had a number of diagnosis before ADHD, like depression and anxiety," Ms Martinez said.
"I just had this general feeling of something being different about me that I couldn't put my finger on and it was just this frustrating cycle that something was not clicking for me properly.
"I was in university and studying mental health nursing when I started to identify with what I was seeing in my patients in myself from having the forgetfulness struggle, the beating up yourself about things and feeling anxious about forgetting stuff.
"All these things resonated with me and I thought for a long time that I was a normal person who was just a little bit different but then once I accepted and realised there's actually help and I can do something about it (ADHD) is when I started to go down the avenue of asking these questions of how can I be a better person and be the best me."
In December 2020, Ms Martinez sought a diagnosis for her unexplainable tendencies.
However, sadly the process was not linear and involved her seeing multiple clinicians.
"I started by seeing a general psychiatrist but that psychiatrist didn't diagnose ADHD so he then referred me to a psychiatrist who would diagnose ADHD but then there was a six months plus waiting list to see her," she said.
Thankfully, for Ms Martinez, she was able to see a psychiatrist before six months due to a sudden cancellation in March 2021.
The following month, in April, she received her long-anticipated diagnosis of ADHD.
She said it was validating to receive such information as it allowed her to understand ADHD was not a problem but rather a different way of how her brain functioned.
"I think it's (ADHD) incredibly misunderstood. It's not just one thing of hyperactivity or it's not just restlessness in children. It's something that affects your whole body; it affects your whole life," Ms Martinez said.
Unfortunately, for 32-year-old Buninyong mother Brooke de Regt, the path to receiving an ADHD diagnosis has not been as straightforward.
Similar to Ms Martinez, Ms de Regt always had an inkling something about her wasn't quite right having felt isolated right from her childhood.
"I had been treated differently by my peers ever since primary school without understanding why, I was ostracised from social groups, never quite fitting in with anyone," Ms de Regt said.
"When I was in high school I started to realise I didn't process things the way other people did, so it was around that time that I acknowledged I wasn't on the same mental frequency as them but I still wasn't aware that it was a mental disorder.
"But I just knew something wasn't the same as everyone else."
She said it was through the help of popular social media platform, TikTok she became familiar with ADHD and the possibility she might have the disorder.
"I was diagnosed with depression in my early twenties, along with post-partum depression," Ms de Regt said.
"Then in my thirties, in the middle of the pandemic I saw videos on TikTok describing ADHD and it was like a light bulb moment.
"The stories of people with ADHD came with answers to why I am the way I am. It was that moment I realised not only was I not alone, but there was a name for what I had, and it came with advice on how to manage it, empathy of the struggle, and information from women with ADHD and how their symptoms differ from the stereotypical view of ADHD."
While Ms de Regt does not have a medical ADHD diagnosis, she said the process of trying to receive one was not appropriate for those with ill mental health.
"It's been quite hard (trying to get a diagnosis)," she said.
"The process comes with the exact kind of hurdles that people with ADHD have trouble facing.
"Waitlists for one to two years, limited local psychiatry specialists so we have to travel, scheduling appointments and making it on time, they expect us to fill out paperwork which is a nightmare.
"All these things cause me to freeze up from feeling overwhelmed."
Ms de Regt said living with an undiagnosed mental health condition has left her feeling defeated.
"Telehealth is an option I've recently been recommended but having anxiety over something silly like making or taking a phone call makes that difficult again," she said.
"I feel very stuck.
"I have to come up with strategies to tackle the tasks I have trouble with, which makes completing the most simple tasks an exhausting venture."
Federation University Psychology program coordinator associate professor Megan Jenkins said the latest PBS data was a sign discussions around ADHD were becoming less stigmatised.
"As public awareness about ADHD symptoms increases, more people are seeking help. We also observe that when a child receives a diagnosis, this can prompt parents to reflect on their own experiences and behaviours and prompt them to seek a diagnosis for themselves," Professor Jenkins said.
Under the government's National Disability Insurance Scheme ADHD is not supported under its list of acceptable primary disabilities.
This has caused a great deal of distress for many of those with the disorder including Ms Martinez who believes ADHD should be included under the scheme.
"The supports (for ADHD) are not accommodated for. They're incredibly expensive.
"Every time I see my ADHD coach, it's $130 because it's not covered by Medicare and that is not possible for some people to do that because fortnightly it's a very big cost.
"Then on top of medication, your psychiatrist appointments are so expensive, then also seeing people who are going to be able to put those lifestyle changes in your life, it really adds up."
Ms Jenkins said a more holistic approach was needed to improve the outcomes of those with ADHD including allowing some with the disorder to be eligible for the scheme.
"Like all conditions, ADHD impacts people to different degrees, some people have excellent support and access to resources to manage, while other people experience significant impairment and need the support of public health services like the NDIS," she said.
On Monday, the Minister for the NDIS Bill Shorten said he was considering adding ADHD as a primary condition to the scheme.
He has since doubled down on those comments saying the eligibility of conditions listed on the NDIS were "not always clear" and "depend on individual circumstances".
As part ADHD awareness month, ADHD Australia chair professor Michael Kohn said he would continue to drive discussion around adding ADHD to the NDIS.
"The very purpose of the NDIS is to improve the quality of life for Australians with a lifelong disability. ADHD Australia looks forward to working with the National Disability Insurance Agency and its new chair, Kurt Fearnley AO, to progress inclusion within the NDIS for all Australians with disability arising from ADHD," professor Kohn said.
It is estimated, in Australia, about one in 20 have ADHD which equates to about 2.5 per cent of adults.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
