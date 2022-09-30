Preview of the BHBR Division 1 Round 1
THE two best sides in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday pennant are set to battle it out in a classic opening round contest at Webbcona.
There's been a few changes to both sides in the off-season, but there's no doubt the fierce competition which highlighted last season's decider will again be on display this weekend.
When the two side's last crossed paths, it was a comprehensive victory to Webbcona which ended its 17-year premiership drought with a 66-48 win. It was a pretty even contest for the first two-thirds of the grand final, before Webbcona pulled away in the final seven ends to secure a big win.
Early season form is hard to predict given the lack of practice both teams will have faced due to the wet conditions of recent weeks, but Sebastopol will have at least had a chance to roll under the roof in recent days, no doubt giving them a chance to see how the form is.
However the biggest question mark will be the added rink, which has seen all clubs be forced to bring up four new players to their squads.
So whatever happens on Saturday, you can only assume both sides will get better come the second half of the year, but there's still plenty of bragging rights at stake in this one.
Webbcona S Braybrook, C Young, N Mahoney, G Johnson (s) R Brown, A Vanderploeg G Blackburn, M Collins (s) C Stenhuis, W Pattie, T Lange, B Macarthur (s) L Tung, H Worsley, Leah Mcarthur Zakk Stewart (s)
Sebastopol F Reus, D Meade, J Garvin, M Gannon (s) I Harvey, C Meade, R Baker, W Matthews (s) N Sutherland, B Jackson, T Beacham, I Warner (s) N Morris, J Hofstra, A Jones, P Lovell (s)
If ever a team looked primed for the new season, it is Victoria which is pinning its hopes on its consistency as the key driver for this year's title chase.
The round one clash sees it go up against one of its fiercest rivals in BMS in what looms as a tough contest to pick.
Both sides will see themselves as the rightful challengers Webbcona and Sebastopol and will be determined to get their season's off to a flying start.
Victoria seems to have added the most genuine talent to their list as any side this year, but getting them to gel in the new four-rink competition will be interesting.
BMS always loom as a challenge, particularly at home and will no doubt its best foot forward here in what should be a tightly-fought contest.
Victoria P Tudorovic, S O'Loughlin, H Varcoe, B Coad (s) K Coad, M Oswin, W Lynch, S Clark (s) M Curtis, D Gorin, S Haynes, N Verlinden (s) Do Leeson, J Austin, S Pongho, C Ford(s)
BMS G Inglis, C Hurdsfield, M Jose, P Clamp (s) D Andrews, D Vagg, D Lindsay, R Bedggood (s) A McLean, K Urch, D Schreenan, M Storey (s) S Byron, T Preston, L Trounce, D.Berry (s)
For the smaller clubs, the change to the rinks look likely to have the biggest affect as they struggle to find the numbers to fill their Division 1 quota.
No two clubs look more likely to be under the pump more than Creswick and Mount Xavier, so it seems fitting that at least one of these clubs will be celebrating come Saturday night when they meet in the opening round.
How the squads structure up will be intriguing, will they opt to bring up four players top make one team? Or will the four new players be spread across the squads in order to protect them against their higher-ranked opponents. This match should be close and the neutral venue should ensure a thrilling contest.
Creswick D Cooper, A Penrice, R Ohlsen,T Hedger (s) D Chalmers, B Yates, H Tayler-Irwin, A Annear (s). R Irwin, J Ryan, S Pope, G Flapper (s) R Lethlean, R Cooper, G Antonio, S Hepworth (s)
Mt Xavier No squad submitted
TWO clubs that last year sat in completely different positions last season, but this year loom as the bolters to challenge the likes of Webbcona, Sebastopol and Victoria.
Ballarat is coming off a shocker of a season while Linton sat on or near the top of the ladder for most of first half of last season, before missing out on finals action.
Both teams would like their chances of getting off to a good start with Ballarat particularly keen to showcase its raft of new talent that it has brought into the club.
Linton is a classy unit at its best and Ballarat will need to be at its best to knock it off.
Ballarat M Fothergill, J Cameron, T Wood, A Wood (s) G Stewart, S Mclean, A Dalgleish, L Whitehead (s) D McGregor, N Campbell, C Johnson, T Stewart (s) D Eastman, R Sidebottom, C Fothergill, W Lennecke (s)
Linton S Walters, S Williams, N Pearce, R Hetherington (s) G Landers, E Grigg, S Meale, C Grenfell (s) J Fraser, D Pridham, B Vandenberg, C Williams (s) R Wilson, R Broughton, M Drinkwater, B Williams (s)
Buninyong was a finalist last season and scored a narrow victory when it met up with Learmonth on the road, it's the form it will be looking to continue going into the new season.
Learmonth, like many of the country clubs will have been left searching for exactly how to put its side's together for this season and will no doubt be keen to blood some young players and some of those who may not have thought the opportunity to play top grade was there for the taking.
Both teams have struggled to get any meaningful practice in the off-season, with Buninyong unable to step onto its greens as yet, and Learmonth confined to its carpet. Expect this match to be tight.
Learmonth A Ryan, R Verlin, D Ryan, D Kelly (s) G Moy, A McCormack, M Casey, C Findlay (s) J Mullane, C Powell, B Rowe, B Pym (s) T Griffin, M Powell, G Ross, R Powell
Buninyong K Lee, A Donelly, G Nicholson, B Wilcock (s) E Simpson, J Nunn, N Hand, P Aldred (s) B Johnson, R Ockwell, I Voigt, K Chapman (s) L Donelly, S Falconer, I McGreggor, W Morgan(s)
City Oval v Smeaton
Central Wendouree v Ballarat East
Waubra v Ballarat North
Midlands v Webbcona
Clunes v Victoria
Bungaree v Ballarat
Buninyong v Invermay
Beaufort v Sebastopol
BMS v Daylesford
City Oval v Creswick
Ballan v Midlands
Linton v Learmonth
Sebastopol v BMS
Central Wendouree v Smeaton
Webbcona v Victoria
Victoria v Buninyong
Daylesford v Webbcona
Mount Xavier v Ballarat North
Midlands v Central Wendouree
Sebastopol v City Oval
Beaufort v City Oval
Smeaton v Waubra
Sebastopol v Ballan
Ballarat v Bungaree
BMS v Learmonth
Midlands v Mount Xavier
BMS v Clunes
Ballarat East v Invermay
Linton v Victoria
Bungaree v Sebastopol
Ballarat North v Webbcona
Buninyong v Victoria
Division 9
Learmonth v Sebastopol
Beaufort v Ballarat East
Clunes v Daylesford
Ballarat v Creswick
