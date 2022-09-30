A brazen thief has made off with 100kg of donated food, depriving the equivalent of 100 needy Ballarat people amid a cost of living crisis.
"If you need help, we can help you," Ballarat Neighbourhood Centre Community Development Manager Donna Tucker said.
"But please don't help yourself to all this donated food."
The alleged theft took place at 7.50am on Friday September 23 when she said the man approached a local supermarket, telling staff he was from Ballarat Neighbourhood Centre and was picking up Second Bite food because the centre was closed for the AFL holiday..
The man was caught on CCTV taking trays of donated foods that were close to their use-by dates.
He has been described as an older man, very tall with a blue plaid flannelette shirt and jeans.
She said he was also seen packing trays of food into a distinctive white van.
"This man is not known to the centre and we believe this theft is deliberate," Ms Tucker said.
"We want to put a stop to this.
"It's depriving the community.
"That (100kg of missing donations) means there are 100 people on a Friday that we can't feed."
She said while donations from supermarkets varied in size and type, no food was wasted - and charities across Ballarat often shared excess donations.
The 100kg haul would have included bread, produce and packaged food.
"It's not the supermarket's fault that this has happened. We're very grateful to them - and to everyone who helps out," Ms Tucker said.
"We believe this man knew our movements, when we usually arrived at the supermarket. He also took advantage of the term break and holidays.
"It's also possible it's not the first time this has happened.
"If he's a genuinely needy man, then he should contact us and then we can help him."
Ms Tucker said the Second Bite program proivided the centre with around 150kg of food a week.
"It's food which supermarkets would otherwise send to waste, but which keeps us afloat," she aaid.
"We simply could not run without it."
The centre's Our Kitchen Social Enterprise operates from Tuppen Drive Sebastopol.
"The fully functioning commercial kitchen is 'staffed' by our fantastic adult learners and a host of amazing, dedicated volunteers." Ms Tucker said.
"What we make in our classes are shared with the community via large sit down lunches, direct collection of meals or grocery items, or via food access partners including the Salvation Army.
"It gets to where it's needed most.
"The programs do amazing things for people (and) we see such astounding personal growth in our learners."
Ms Tucker said during the worst of the pandemic, the service switched solely to a food-access model and served a whopping 7500 meals in 2020.
"It allowed us to remain open during lockdowns, and to continue to support our learners while we addressed a serious community need.
"As we begin to rebuild in a COVID normal, we're rapt to welcome our lunchgoers back into the centre and are looking at new and exiciting cooking classes to generate financial self-sustainability."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
