Donated food for 100 needy Ballarat people goes missing

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
September 30 2022 - 7:30pm
Volunteers at the Ballarat Neighbourhood Centre's Our Kitchen Social Enterprise cook up a storm for vulnerable people every Friday, using Second Bite food from local businesses such as supermarkets. Picture supplied.

A brazen thief has made off with 100kg of donated food, depriving the equivalent of 100 needy Ballarat people amid a cost of living crisis.

