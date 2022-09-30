The Courier
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games
Opinion

MELANIE WHELAN: Shame in Commonwealth Games wait for regional Victoria

September 30 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge clocked the official fastest marathon last Sunday in Berlin, running two hours, one minute and nine seconds. This is the sporting calibre we should be getting excited about. Picture by Getty Images

AND still we wait.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.