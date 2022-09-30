AND still we wait.
Patience might be considered a virtue but Ballarat certainly cannot let it be our plummeting downfall.
There is exactly one month before the state enters caretaker mode leading into the election, followed by a settle-in period, then Christmas and New Year holidays.
The only way Ballarat will truly be able to feel some relaxing summer vibes is with some answers.
About three months have passed since Birmingham passed the torch to regional Victoria for the 2026 Commonwealth Games and really, we are none the wiser.
Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge this week clocked the world's fastest official marathon time - two hours, one minute and nine seconds - last weekend in Berlin. Aside from marvelling at this feat of human race, Ballarat could have been genuinely celebrating at the potential sporting calibre coming our way.
While we know we are hosting athletics in the 2026 Games, the marathon is one sticking point yet to be assigned a home.
We have no idea whether there will be a race walk up for grabs, a discipline in which Ballarat's Jared Tallent nabbed bronze in Melbourne 2006 at age 21.
Most concerning of all is absolutely no word on Mars.
The Victorian government has flagged Mars Stadium will be upgraded to a 30,000-seat capacity (including temporary structures to seat 10,000). Roughly when or how - none of this has been mooted, let alone putting in a world-class track on our AFL-standard football field.
We can assume - or can we? - there will be a commitment to a neighbouring track.
At the very least, boxing is locked in for a ready-made Ballarat Sports and Events Centre.
But we have no idea about how people will be expected to get there with the Games biggest drawcard, athletics, in action next door.
The Victorian government has promised "a Games like no other, in a place like no other".
Given the likely prolonged wait we must settle into leading into the election and summer holidays, there are likely to only be three years on the clock before we get some answers.
We have no time for patience because unless there is some reassurance, the big worry hovering over Ballarat and our regional neighbours Geelong and Bendigo is how "no other" will come to be defined.
Epic flop is not a term any of our cities, with such rich sporting reputations, can afford to be associated with.
Kipchoge, who turns 38 next month, did not contest the Birmingham Commonwealth Games this year. He instead took on an ambassadorial role for his nation - but he was there.
We have a massive chance to impress some of the world's most incredible athletes by showing them and allowing them to experience exactly what Ballarat's renowned sporting culture is all about.
At the moment this definition is in the hands of another, and the best we can do is keep clamouring for answers before the government slips into cruise mode. They might be beavering away but how can we trust a government on no word.
