Police are studying CCTV of an attempted armed robbery and car-jacking at dawn in Moorabool.
The incident happened at 6.20am on Friday while the victim's sedan was parked next to a supermarket in Bennett Street Bacchus Marsh.
Police said two males threatened the car owner with an undisclosed weapon, demanding he give them the car.
Officers said the offenders fled on foot - and the victim was not physically injured.
The scene of the attempted armed robbery was less than 300 metres from the Bacchus Marsh Police station.
Anyone with information should call Bacchus Marsh police on 5366 4500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
