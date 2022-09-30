The Courier

Men threaten driver at dawn in busy Bacchus Marsh Street

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated September 30 2022 - 7:32am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bacchus Marsh Police station. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.

Police are studying CCTV of an attempted armed robbery and car-jacking at dawn in Moorabool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.