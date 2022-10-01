It is less than two months until the state election and the issues affecting the people of Ballarat are becoming clearer.
We took to the streets to speak to residents and find out what was important to them.
You can tell us what you think by filling out our survey HERE.
Across the afternoon, almost all residents said they were noticing more potholes on the roads.
Greg Brown (54, Bacchus Marsh), Steeve Bertrand (57, Melton), Garry Wilson (67, Beaufort) and Luke Gunnell (31, North Ballarat) said roads were a top priority.
Mr Brown is blind and on Friday his carer Mr Bertrand drove them to Ballarat.
Despite knowing Mr Bertrand is a safe driver, Mr Brown said it could be scary not being able to see the potholes coming up.
"Every bump and bang we hit, I still think we are running off the road," Mr Brown said.
"The roads around Ballan are disgusting."
Before he lost his sight, Mr Brown was a truck driver for eight years.
"There were no roads like this back in those days," he said.
Mr Bertrand said roads were the most important topic he was thinking about heading into the state election.
IN THE NEWS:
"If it is raining, you do not know what is going on," he said.
"We will drive right into it and this one here [Mr Brown] will feel it."
On his way to Ballarat on Thursday, Mr Wilson took the back roads rather than the freeway so it was less likely he would be late.
He said the roads, particularly the Western Freeway, were "disgraceful".
"[In some places] it is down to 40 kilometres and they have been fixing it since the day it opened," Mr Wilson said.
Mr Gunnell said he has been encountering "terrible" conditions.
"The last three weeks I think there have been six truck crashes as well as that bus, it is pretty bad," he said.
Cost of living is another topic that is being discussed often.
Karen Britton (56, Lake Wendouree) and Telisa De Vet (33, Mount Pleasant) name this as one of their top issues facing Ballarat.
Ms Britton said she was concerned for the younger generation who are currently taking out mortgages amid interest rate increases.
Ms De Vet said everything was becoming more expensive.
"It is a bit scary really, especially with a young family it can be a little trickier," she said.
Bryn Hall (70) and Karen Hall (68) from Scarsdale said regional infrastructure, particularly health resources, were a top priority.
Mr Hall said he had been in and out of hospital over the past couple of years.
"The infrastructure for the size of Ballarat is disgusting," he said.
"I think health is the worst thing in Ballarat, but it is nationwide as well - not just here."
He said he has not seen much change in the infrastructure despite the large amount of growth in the population.
Ms Hall said she had seen many changes in Scarsdale since the Delacombe Town Centre had been built.
"Everyone has brought up out there and they have not got the infrastructure to go with it," she said.
The Courier's election survey aims to make sure candidates are hearing what issues are important to residents.
The survey is open until October 14.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.