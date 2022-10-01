The Courier

Ballarat roads important to community ahead of state election

NW
By Nieve Walton
October 1 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What state election issues are on the minds of voters? Clockwise, Karen and Bryn Hall, Greg Brown, Luke Gunnell, Steeve Bertrand, Garry Wilson, Telisa De Vet and Karen Britton. Pictures by Adam Trafford.

It is less than two months until the state election and the issues affecting the people of Ballarat are becoming clearer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.