Central Highlands Football League force Springbank will have to reshape its attack next year after the departure of Zak Bozanich.
He has signed with Oakleigh Districts in the Eastern Football Netball League.
Boazanich leaves the Tigers after two seasons and being instrumental in them reaching this year's grand final.
He formed the CHFL's most potent key forward duo with Stephen Staunton as a high and deep key forward.
They kicked a combined tally of 119 goals, with Staunton booting 78 and Bozanich 41 in his 14 appearances.
Bozanich began the season with a bang with seven goals against Bungaree is his first appearance in round two and only once failed to kick a major.
He was one of Springbank's best in the finals, with three telling goals in a semi-final win over Skipton and a match-winning five against Hepburn in a preliminary final, including a goal after the final siren to break the deadlock to secure the Tigers a grand final berth.
He is a much travelled player, having first lined up with Springbank in 2021, when he booted 31 goals in nine games.
Bozanich had previously been with Moree Suns AFL North West NSW in 2019 after playing all his early football in Western Australia, including a stint at Swan Districts in the WAFL.
Springbank coach Andrew Challis said Bozanich was one player who had kept his options open at the end of the season and the football move fitted in with new employment.
He said travel wise the shift would be more convenient for him.
Challis said the loss of Bozanich would allow the Tigers to change the balance of what had predominantly been a tall forward line as they looked to rebound from a disappointing grand final loss to Gordon.
