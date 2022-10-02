Unemployment has dropped to a historic low in Ballarat, but some in the skills and training industry are concerned about a tightening of the region's labour market.
Recent Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) figures show Victoria's regional unemployment rate fell to 2.8 per cent in August - down from the previous 2.9 per cent record - and remains the lowest in the nation.
This places the regional unemployment rate well below the national regional unemployment rate of 3.3 per cent, with New South Wales and Queensland both at 3.2 per cent and Western Australia at 3.5 per cent.
In August 2022, Ballarat's unemployment rate was at 2.4 per cent, down from 6.8 per cent in March earlier this year.
BGT Jobs and Training Ballarat chief executive Graham McMahon said while low unemployment was good to see, it made filling job vacancies difficult.
"We are seeing unprecedented low unemployment numbers, across the state and particularly in Ballarat," he said.
"This makes it very challenging when we are searching for candidates to fill vacancies that we have with our host employers."
Mr McMahon said the three industries in Ballarat with the highest need for more staff were; hospitality, construction, and engineering and fabrication.
"In those three areas we would be able to place hundreds of people tomorrow if we had the candidates for those areas," he said.
"Many things contribute to it, a lack of international students coming from overseas, a lack of backpackers visiting Australia, and a lack of international migration.
"You put all those things together, whilst coming out of COVID, we are probably at a situation we have never seen in our life times."
At Ballarat's Federation University, the aim has been to meet the region's tertiary skill requirements.
Pro Vice-chancellor Liam Sloan said in Ballarat, there was an overwhelming call for more health care workers.
"We know that by 2025 in the Central Highlands region over 11,000 new workers are going to be needed," he said.
"We see a forecast that another 550 workers needed for that specific task.
"That is in addition to an extra 390 registered nurses that are required. There is also the demand for 178 primary teachers and 171 IT workers."
Mr Sloan said the university's recent pattern of enrollment seemed to have been following the areas of demand thanks to various government incentive programs.
"The Victorian Government have recently launched the free TAFE course list, which a large proportion of in-demand skills are free," he said.
"Students don't need to accumulate any debt in terms of student fees."
From 2023, 70 TAFE courses covering key areas will be made free, as part of a push from the Victorian Government to incentivize study.
Courses include early childhood education, health, construction and agriculture.
In the past week, Jobs Victoria hosted a jobs forum at the Goods Shed in Ballarat.
The summit saw Wendouree member Juliana Addison and Minister for Employment and Small Business in attendance, alongside representatives from Ballarat's various key employers.
Mr McMahon, who also attended, said the focus of the forum was to identify "barriers" to entering and reentering the workforce - how possible solutions that could be offered to job-ready people.
"For example, parents returning to work that may be only able to do school hours," he said.
"They might not be able to get transport - you also have a housing issue on top.
"Housing is expensive, rental properties are scarce, and it just adds another barrier to people's opportunities."
