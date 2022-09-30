Grampians Health is one of the first health services in the state using a new online mental health screening tool for new mums and mums-to-be.
During pregnancy and the first year after a baby is born is the most likely time for women to develop a mental health problem such as depression or anxiety, and the online program helps women and health professionals identify potential problems early and get women the support they need.
The iCOPE screening sees women either fill in a questionnaire on an iPad in the waiting room, or are sent an online link to a mental health questionnaire before scheduled pre-natal and ante-natal appointments which they can fill in from the privacy of their own home on their own phone.
It is that aspect that allows women to reflect on how they are feeling, rather than answering questions ad lib in an appointment, that its creators say provides a better picture of a woman's mental health.
The iCOPE program, developed by the Centre of Perinatal Excellence, then automatically calculates risk to provide a report to the woman and their health professional for further discussion.
COPE founder and executive director Dr Nicole Highet said effective routine screening was needed to look for mental health conditions "because of heightened influences and risk factors that impact on the ability to function and care for a newborn baby and family".
More than 100,000 Australian women develop perinatal (pre and post-natal) anxiety and depression each year, and nearly three quarters of women don't seek help until they reach crisis point. Suicide is one of the leading causes of maternal death in Australia, making mental health screening during pregnancy and the year after birth critical.
The screening is used in both hospital and maternal and child health services.
"We are integrating this in to being part of routine health checks and it's definitely picking women up early and empowering them with information and insight whether they are at risk and what they can do to mitigate those," Dr Highet said.
The tool is also available in 12 languages, increasing the mental health screening opportunities for women from diverse backgrounds.
Grampians Health is one of the first health services to take on the screening, which will become available in every public maternity hospital and maternal child health service across Australia.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has further increased the incidence and severity of perinatal depression and anxiety, with a huge increase in calls to helplines and support services. At the same time, many people have become more reluctant to attend medical appointments in person due to COVID concerns," she said..
"The sooner symptoms are detected, the faster the treatment can begin, which is why it's so important to spot the signs early. Every new and expectant parent deserves the same opportunity to receive the mental wellbeing support they need, when they need it."
Grampians Health's Carolyn Robertson, who oversees women and children's services for all campuses, said with more than 1800 births across the region each year the new screening tool would make a real difference.
"The iCOPE screening can be conducted on an iPad in the waiting room or the patient's mobile phone at home before their health consultation, saving time and increasing privacy, which many women have told us is really important," she said.
"Ballarat Base Hospital is proud to be one of the first hospitals in Victoria to be using this world-first tool to provide every new mum in our care with regular mental health checks as an essential part of our maternal healthcare services."
Parents and health professionals seeking information about emotional wellbeing during pregnancy and after birth can visit cope.org.au. Parents needing counselling support can call PANDA's National Perinatal Mental Health Helpline on 1300 726 306.
