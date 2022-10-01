The Courier

Call to ensure vaccinations up to date against all disease, virus

By Melanie Whelan
October 1 2022 - 10:00pm
Public health experts are urging parents to ensure their families are up-to-date with vaccinations after a polio case in New York state prompted a warning.

EMERGING cases of poliomyelitis might have "snuck up behind us" in London and New York, but public health experts say it is a red flag reminder - even for families in regional Victoria.

