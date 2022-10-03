The Courier

City Oval sets sights on era of dominance | BHBR Tuesday Pennant Round 1 Preview

October 3 2022 - 6:00am
City Oval players celebrate their pennant premiership win last season. Picture by Lachlan Bence

A grand final re-match headlines the return of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday Pennant Division 1, with Midlands seeking revenge against reigning premiers City Oval.

