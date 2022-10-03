A grand final re-match headlines the return of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday Pennant Division 1, with Midlands seeking revenge against reigning premiers City Oval.
Finalists from last season in Webbcona and Victoria will be eager to prove they are up there with the best again this season, while sides such as Central Wendouree, which narrowly missed out on finals action last season.
It will be welcome on-time return for the pennant season, which dealt with COVID-19 interruptions at the beginning of last season, delaying its start until round five.
Round one action for 2022-23 Tuesday Pennant begins at 10am.
It is a match that Midlands players would have had their eyes on since the release of the fixture, with round one providing the opportunity for last season's minor premiers to start the new season with a win over the side which dealt them grand final heartbreak.
The two sides went head-to-head three times last season, with City Oval winning the two most important match-ups in the preliminary final and grand final, while Midlands recorded a victory in round 10.
The reigning champions will be heading into the season full of confidence, but Midlands were the minor premiers for a reason, losing just two games before their finals series defeats to City Oval.
Webbcona's solid 2021-22 season came to a close earlier than it would have liked, being knocked out by Victoria in the semi-final.
It was a win for Webbcona last time out against Clunes, which finished bottom of the ladder with just one win to its name last season.
One game shy of a grand final appearance last season, Victoria kicks off its 2022-23 season against Sebastopol, which recorded three wins en route to a ninth-placed finish last season.
Victoria defeated Sebastopol 61 (14) to 49 (2) in their last meeting.
Central Wendouree is one side that will be itching for the season to get underway, narrowly missing out on finals by with back-to-back defeats to end the season.
They'll be hoping to start on the winner's list against Creswick on Tuesday.
Both sides found themselves stuck in the middle last season, with BMS finishing seventh and Buninyong eighth, splitting their two home-and-away clashes.
BMS recorded a win two rounds into last season, while Buninyong bounced back in round 15.
