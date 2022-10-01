The Courier
Council

The show rolls on with $14.8 million theatre works to begin shortly

By Maeve McGregor
October 1 2022 - 2:00am
Her Majesty's Theatre. File picture.

With just one invited tenderer remaining in the final tender process, council's motion to award the contract for the stage three Her Majesty's Theatre upgrade to Ballarat company AW Nicholson on Wednesday evening was almost a fait accompli.

