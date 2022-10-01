The show rolls on with $14.8 million theatre works to begin shortly

With just one invited tenderer remaining in the final tender process, council's motion to award the contract for the stage three Her Majesty's Theatre upgrade to Ballarat company AW Nicholson on Wednesday evening was almost a fait accompli.
For undisclosed reasons, the two other companies invited to tender after the expression of interest stage had withdrawn, leaving council with one tender submission.
Notwithstanding this, the council officer's report advised councillors that a "failure to award this contract could expose council to significant reputation risk" within both the community and the state government, which had provided a $10 million grant for the project in 2018.
"I've got to say I actually toyed with the idea of voting against this [motion] at one stage," said mayor Cr Daniel Moloney. "Having a single tenderer did not sit well with me."
"But the challenge I guess is that if we go out to tender again, [we could] end up with higher costs," he added, citing inflationary pressures.
With that, councillors unanimously endorsed the motion to enter into a $11.93 million contract with AW Nicholson, the same company that had completed the initial restoration works on the 148-year-old heritage theatre.
When asked, City of Ballarat director community wellbeing Matthew Wilson said council officers weren't of the view it would have been necessary to restart the tender process to ensure a value-for-money outcome for residents.
"We consider the process to have been run in accordance with our procurement policy and to a project of this size," he said, adding council was "comfortable with the outcome".
Had council decided otherwise, it would have constituted the third occasion in which the tender had been advertised for the project since July 2020.
The transformational project is focused on improving access for people with physical and mobility difficulties, with the installation of two passenger lifts to headline the major works involved.
Other works include the demolition and reconstruction of the north fire stairs and stalls fire stairs, and refurbishment of the front of house and administration areas.
Amid concerns inflationary pressures could cause project costs to spiral - much like the contractor in the Lake Lighting project - Mr Wilson told The Courier he believed the chosen tenderer would have factored the realities of inflation into its tender submission.
"Every builder submitting a tender allows for contingency and this tender is no different," he said.
"My expectation is that the price tendered by the contractor reflects current market conditions."
Funding for the $14.8 million projects comprises the $10 million state government grant, with the balance consisting of a council funds.
To date, the council contribution has included $2.89 million worth of expenditure on the preparation of tender documents.
"The difference between the $14.8 million and [tenderer's] $11.93 million refers to all the non-construction related project costs," Mr Wilson said.
"[So] all work in determining the detail and design that is then taken to market for construction."
The City of Ballarat has been asked to clarify who undertook those works and precisely what the contract amounts were.
Completion of the stage three works has been slated for mid-2024, with construction to commence shortly.
Her Majesty's Theatre is understood to be one of the oldest theatres still in operation in Australia, having first opened its curtains in 1875.
