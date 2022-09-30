The Courier
Missing $900,000: Ombudsman calls intensify over council's failure to account for grant expenditure

By Maeve McGregor
Updated September 30 2022 - 11:06pm, first published 10:30pm
City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King. Picture by Luke Hemer

Calls for an independent investigation into the City of Ballarat regarding the whereabouts of $900,000 in funds from a car park grant have intensified, with council still unable to account for the expenditure nearly one month on from the initial revelation.

