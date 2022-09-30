Calls for an independent investigation into the City of Ballarat regarding the whereabouts of $900,000 in funds from a car park grant have intensified, with council still unable to account for the expenditure nearly one month on from the initial revelation.
Ballarat Residents and Ratepayers Association president Bruce Crawford described the silence from council "as deafening", warning residents would not allow the matter to be "brushed under the carpet".
"An [external] independent audit or investigation is the only way to get this sorted and residents deserve nothing less," he said, adding his surprise at council's failure to seek clarity around the expenditure.
"This is public money we're talking about; if you want to instil any public confidence back into council, they need to at least do that. It is not unreasonable for the residents of Ballarat to demand answers on this."
In early September, it emerged only $250,000 remained of the original $2 million state government grant for new GovHub and CBD car spaces, with $850,000 from the grant spent on the controversial Creswick Road car park built on private land.
When asked to specify how the remaining $900,000 was spent, City of Ballarat director growth and development Natalie Robertson provided a vague reference to "car parking works at Doveton Crescent". Neither the funds nor the particulars of the project were specified.
Some days later, in response to an article citing council's inability to account for the funds, the City of Ballarat published a lengthy media release, claiming "all funding" under the grant had been "fully accounted for".
Less than 18 hours later, the City of Ballarat deleted the media release, after The Courier queried several discrepancies between the sums published and those contained in official council officer reports dated August 2020.
The media release (published in full at the bottom of this article) claimed, among other things, that $428,000 had been spent on the new Eastern Oval car park while $263,000 had been used to "formalise" 114 existing car spaces with line markings along the Creswick Road service road.
But an official council officer report dated August 2020, after the completion of works at the Eastern Oval and along the Creswick Road service road, states that those projects cost $412,000 and $10,000 respectively.
The media release also claimed councillors had resolved in August 2020 to allocate $750,000 of council funds to projects identified under the grant, when in fact council rejected that motion.
The City of Ballarat has since declined to respond to a series of questions regarding those and other discrepancies, including how it is the combined costs of the Eastern oval and Creswick Road service road projects could have jumped $269,000 post-completion two years later, and whether chief executive Evan King would order an independent audit.
It has also refused to answer questions regarding its obligations and responsibilities under the grant, the terms of which ordinarily require councils to provided certified statements of account to the government.
When asked, Regional Development Victoria confirmed the $2 million grant was a standard grant.
To this end, the spokesperson said the City of Ballarat was responsible for the delivery of the carparking and that it fell to council to explain how the funds were spent.
"As is standard practice with all grant agreements, funding was conditional to delivery and the council is required to inform government of its progress and how they plan to deliver on its commitment," they said.
Through correspondence with The Courier, all councillors have been made aware of the inconsistencies between the since deleted media release and official council reports.
One senior councillor said that in a prior briefing, council officers failed to provide councillors with a copy of the deleted media release, with councillors told concern was not warranted because the document contained "just one administrative error" of inconsequential weight.
Notwithstanding this, no councillors raised questions or concerns around the $900,000 expenditure at council's ordinary meeting on Wednesday.
The City of Ballarat has also declined to respond to questions regarding why it did not provide councillors with copies of the deleted media release.
Late on Friday, after nearly four weeks of silence, Ms Robertson issued a three-line statement, stating the City of Ballarat was delivering the car parks project "under the terms and conditions of the funding agreement".
She added: "City of Ballarat accounts are audited independently with approved acquittal".
The City of Ballarat has been contacted to clarify whether the car parks fund has been independently audited, and if so, when, by whom and what the findings of that audit were.
See below for questions put to the City of Ballarat regarding the unaccounted for $900,000.
What certified statements of account or expenditure information has the City of Ballarat provided to the Victorian government? Who signed them?
Has the car parks fund been independently audited? If so, when, by whom and what were its findings?
In light of the discrepancies in the since deleted media release, how can the community trust the contents of any future City of Ballarat media releases, all of which are approved by the chief executive's office?
Can you explain the discrepancies between the sums stated in the August 2020 council officer's report and the sums published in your deleted media release? How can project costs increase retrospectively, post-completion?
Why did the City of Ballarat state in the deleted media release that council had voted for the officer's recommendation to allocate $750,000 of council funds to the car park project when it in fact did the opposite?
On what authority did council spend $113,000 from the $750,000 it wrongly claimed it had authority to use for this purpose?
Will chief executive Evan King order an independent audit/investigation into the department responsible for administering these funds?
Why didn't council officers provide councillors with a copy of the since-deleted media release so they could assess its accuracy or lack thereof?
Why were councillors told the deleted media release only contained one small administrative error, contrary to the facts?
Why were councillors told all the funds could be accounted for when the City of Ballarat has been unable to answer those questions publicly?
How can councillors fulfil their obligations as councillors and assess the competency of the CEO when such information is not provided?
See below for the City of Ballarat's since deleted media release published at 2.51pm on 6 September 2022:
"All funding for construction of new car parking in Ballarat's Central Business District is fully accounted for.
"The City of Ballarat has been working with Regional Development Victoria on two separate funding streams to facilitate additional car parking:
"The CBD Car Parking Action Plan, a strategy for parking across 110 precincts in the City of Ballarat, adopted by Council in 2016.
"The Ballarat Regional Car Parks fund, a State Government commitment to delivering 1000 additional free spaces in Ballarat.
"The City of Ballarat has received $2 million from Regional Development Victoria between 2018 and 2022 to deliver 1000 car spaces in the CBD as part of the CBD Car Parking Action Plan. This funding was a result of the State Government announcement of the GovHub development and a commitment to work with the City of Ballarat to improve CBD car parking and offset the loss of 275 spaces at the Civic Hall site.
"The Creswick Road car park, which has 280 spaces, cost $850,000.
"The City of Ballarat, under the CBD Car Parking Action Plan funding agreement delivered the following car spaces at:
"These projects approved by the State Government have been delivered for a total cost of $1.75 million.
"Originally the City of Ballarat's intention, in agreeance with the State Government, was to deliver remaining car park formalisation throughout the Soldiers Hill precinct. However, following community consultation and overwhelming feedback that the works were not needed nor warranted it was decided to remove the majority of Soldiers Hill from this process and works were only undertaken in Doveton Crescent which was recognised as a critical location for upgrade works.
"The City of Ballarat received approval from Regional Development Victoria for a variation of the remaining $250,000 of the original $2 million in funding. This has now been reallocated to other works including the Creswick Road roundabout upgrade and accessibility works alongside the railway line leading through to Market Street.
"In August 2020 Council also resolved to contribute a sum of $750,000 to car parking upgrades as identified within the Car Parking Action Plan. Of this sum, $113,000 of the City of Ballarat budget has been expended and this contribution relates to tree protection and roads works:
"The remaining allocated $637,000 remains in the infrastructure and assets capital budget program for works to formalise road reserves, car parks and tree protection in the identified CBD car parking precincts."
--ends--
