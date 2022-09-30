A Wallace man accused of rape and assault has won an appeal against his conviction and will face a second trial in November.
At a hearing at the Supreme Court of Appeal on Friday, Justices Richard Niall, Peter Kidd, and Phillip Priest set aside Jon Seccull's convictions and ordered a new trial, granting leave to appeal and allowing the appeal.
Last year, a County Court jury found Seccull, 44, guilty of nine counts of rape, two counts of assault, and one count of making threats, alleged to have been committed between 2011 and 2015.
Acting for Seccull, barrister Paul Holdenson said the judge's directions to the jury during the trial last year should be challenged, and some evidence provided should have been ruled as inadmissible.
He focused on judge's directions regarding the "true nature of the relationship", and a jury "misusing" contextual evidence about the complainant's "distress".
"This court could not be satisfied that should proper directions had been given, to limit the use of misconduct evidence and tendency reasoning, (the jury) would nevertheless have convicted," he said.
In response, acting for the Crown, Diana Piekusis told the court there was "no risk" of potential misuse by the jury, but conceded directions should have linked to specific evidence.
After briefly standing down, the court returned an order to grant leave to appeal the conviction, upholding the appeal, setting aside the conviction and ordering a new trial.
Seccull was remanded to appear at the County Court in Melbourne on November 2.
