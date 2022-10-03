Coach Glenn Wilkins believes better efficiency in attack will be pivotal to Dunnstown taking the next step in the Central Highlands Football League.
Wilkins says this will be a major focus as the Towners look to bolster their player stocks in readiness for next season.
"The nucleus is there. We need to bring in a few new faces to find something extra.
He said he was happy with his back half - conceding the least amount of points in the competition in the home and away season - and the midifled/on-ball depth was there.
Wilkins said producing a really consistent brand of football week-in week-out had been a key to finishing in the top four last season.
Dunnstown lost just twice - to grand finalists Gordon and Springbank - to be second at the end of the home and away season before losing a qualifying final to Hepburn and later a preliminary final to eventual premier Gordon.
Wiilkins said it had been really pleasing to build on the top four finish in the COVID-19 shortened 2021 campaign.
"There was a lot to be happy about and all the players are motivated and driven to be better again next year. That's a great sign."
Wilkins will be coaching Dunnstown for a fourth year, having taken over in 2020 - a season which did not get off the ground owing to COVID-19.
He said once he had the support of his family, and was ensured of a strong support base at the club and high player retention it had been an "easy" decision to agree to coaching for another season.
Wilkins is one of the Ballarat region's most experienced coaches, having spent almost three decades in various roles - Sebastopol 1996-98, Donald 2004-05, North Ballarat Roosters VFL assistant 2007-08, North Ballarat Rebels 2009-10 and East Point 2013-16.
Wilkins said all the signs were that Dunnstown would retain the vast majority of its player list. "We're not expecting to lose anyone."
He said power forward Matt Bulluss was likely to miss part of the season owing to travel, but the exact timing was not yet known.
Wilkins said Dunnstown's three players who missed the preliminary final owing to illness - star ruckman Khyle Forde (hamstring), Jack Leonard (dislocated shoulder) and Anthony Caligiuri (strained shoulder) - were all on track to be fit for a big pre-season.
He said Forde was already back running and working in the gym, while Leonard had undergone surgery. Caligiuri was cleared of serious damage.
Dunnstown is yet to announce any recruits, with the Towner hoping ties to existing players will assist.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
