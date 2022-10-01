One year ago, it's fair to say Brown Hill hit its lowest ebb, beaten in less than two hours against a rampaging Darley. But on Saturday,it played arguably its most complete game in two seasons, when it pumped Mount Clear to open the season in style.
It was also a big first round for East Ballarat who lost just one wicket against Darley while Napoleons-Sebastopol overcame a few flutters to score a narrow win over Ballarat-Redan and Golden Point continued its title-winning form with a comfortable win over Buninyong.
Batting: J. White (GP) 107, L. Hodgins (EB) 73no, R. Low (EB) 68, R. Aikman (BR) 59, J. Healey (NS) 57
Bowling: D McDonald (GP) 5-17, J Thomas (BH) 3-29, A Rodrigo (EB) 3-30, J Brown (EP) 3-33, J Butler (MC) 3-34
Brown Hill is off to the perfect start in season 2022-23 with a morale boosting win over Mount Clear.
Led by their openers, Nathan Porter who batted long and held up an end for his 51 and a swashbuckling start from Ryan Knowles who made 37 off just 19 balls, Brown Hill jumped out of the blocks to score 9-227 off its 50 overs.
And it was a chase that always looked out of reach for Mount Clear who never really got into gear after it lost four wickets before the score was 50. Eventually, all out for 150 with Grant Trevenen's 30 the best anyone could offer the scorers.
Brown Hill skipper Tom Bourke-Finn said it was exactly the result the club had been searching for after a down few years.
"We were set up by a really good knock at the front, Ryan got us off to a flyer," he said. "It was a complete team effort, everyone contributed with the bat, the ball and in the field, it was perfect start to the year.
"It's a complete contrast to being rolled last year, we'll take this any day of the week.
"We've added a couple of good players, but overall, I think we just performed today the way we should have all year last year. There's enough talent within our group to be competitive, so it's just an matter of maximising that each week and putting performances like today out on the park consistently."
Last season's big improver Napoleons-Sebastopol showed they won't be a one-hit wonder, with a solid, if not at time nervy win over Ballarat-Redan.
Set what looked a competitive total of 193, Naps-Sebas looked to be cruising at 4-161 before the wheels came slightly unhinged. Four wickets in the space of 14 runs, set off by a couple of quick scalps to Ballarat-Redan's Nathan Patrikeos would have had the visitors squirming on the sidelines, but a patient knock of 22 not out from Viraj Pushpakumara and a well made eight not out tailender Dylan Sexton got Naps-Sebas home.
Earlier, 59 from Ryan Aikman got Ballarat-Redan up to the competitive total, while Jonah Healey's 57 led the charge for Naps-Sebas.
East Ballarat sent out a big warning to the rest of the competition, handling Darley's much vaunted bowling attack with pure ease in a nine-wicket win.
Batting first, Darley was a raft of consistency with all the top-order getting a start. but no-one really went on with the job. Subsequently, when the time came to lift the run rate late, nothing really happened as Darley limped to 8-180.
East's Lewis Hodgins wasted no time getting on the front foot, showing some sparking form to finish unbeaten on 73. His opening partner Rory Low also produced the goods, making 68 from 93 balls.
Low's was the only wicket to fall with Harry Ganley smacking his way to 30 off just 35 balls as East scored a huge confidence-boosting win that might prove decisive in the final weeks of the season as teams battle for a place in the top four.
Josh White has continued on his fine form from last season, opening the season with a bang, blasting a century against Buninyong in his team's crushing win.
White led from the front as the Pointees ran riot to 6-255 from their 50 overs, with Daniel White hitting out late with an unbeaten 43 off just 18 balls.
In reply, Buninyong never got a chance to get out of first gear as opening bowlers Andrew Warrick and Daniel McDonald each took two early to leave Buninyong a mess at 4-24.
McDonald would eventually top the bowlers for the day with his 5-17 coming off 8.5 over as Bunninyong were routed for just 118.
