Set what looked a competitive total of 193, Naps-Sebas looked to be cruising at 4-161 before the wheels came slightly unhinged. Four wickets in the space of 14 runs, set off by a couple of quick scalps to Ballarat-Redan's Nathan Patrikeos would have had the visitors squirming on the sidelines, but a patient knock of 22 not out from Viraj Pushpakumara and a well made eight not out tailender Dylan Sexton got Naps-Sebas home.