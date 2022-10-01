The Courier

Brown Hill and East Ballarat among big winners on an opening Ballarat Cricket Association round of upsets

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated October 1 2022 - 8:43am, first published 8:30am
Golden Point's Joshua White started the season in blazing fashion scoring 107 in the opening round. Picture by Kate Healy

One year ago, it's fair to say Brown Hill hit its lowest ebb, beaten in less than two hours against a rampaging Darley. But on Saturday,it played arguably its most complete game in two seasons, when it pumped Mount Clear to open the season in style.

