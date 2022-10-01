The Courier

Sebastopol and Webbcona could not be separated in a thrilling Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region opening round

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated October 1 2022 - 9:32am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Webbcona's Lisa Tung gets ready to bowl against Seasbtopol in the opening round of the bowls season. Picture by Kate Healy

SEBASTOPOL and Webbcona could not be separated in a thrilling Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region opening round on Saturday, with both squads taking two rinks in the 72-all draw.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.