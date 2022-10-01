SEBASTOPOL and Webbcona could not be separated in a thrilling Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region opening round on Saturday, with both squads taking two rinks in the 72-all draw.
Skippers Murray Gannon and Paul Lovell led the way for Sebastopol while Matthew Collins and Ben McArthur did the job for premiers as the teams traded shots in a high-quality opening to the season.
All rinks bar one went down to the final end with six shots the biggest margin in three of the four contests while McArthur's eight-shot win over Ian Warner the biggest margin on a competitive day.
But while Sebastopol and Webccona were battling it out, just across the green was another highly competitive opening round match, one that Mount Xavier will be rapt to walk away with the points against Creswick.
Like the other clash, both sides won two rinks each, but it was the two wins by Mount Xavier, firstly Paul Forres, who eclipsed Gerry Flapper 25-9 and Phillip McGrath's 24-116 win over Alan Annear's team that proved to be the difference, with Mount Xavier running out 16-shot winners 80-64.
It's arguable about which team created the biggest statement of the round, but it is hard to go past a big win to Ballarat which clobbered Linton by 35 shots.
Ballarat loom as the most improved side this season and it started it style with a three-rinks-to-one 89-54 win. While Rodney Hetherington held up his end of the bargain for Linton with a hard-fought 19-16 win, it was all smooth sailing for Ballarat team in the other matches.
Wes Lennecke had a 30-10 win over Brendan Williams while Taylor Stewart defeated Craig Williams 25-12. Luke Whitehead had it a little more difficult, but proved too strong for Craig Grenfell 18-13.
Victoria also put forward a huge statement, eclipsing BMS 81-56, winning all four rinks. Recruits Brenton Coad and Haig Varcoe got their team off to a strong start with a 22-10 win over Phillip Clamp and while other rinks were closer, Victoria was rarely threatened.
The final match saw a 14-4, 85-75 win to Learmonth over Buninyong. The home greens definitely proved a key for Learmonth who were led by David Kelly's 23-13 over Brian Wilcock in an otherwise competitive hit-out from both clubs.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.