Geelong has held off a fast-finishing Western Bulldogs to win its fourth game of the AFLW season, holding on by just one point in a Mars Stadium thriller on Saturday.
Led by 21 disposals from midfield ace Nina Morrison, the Cats, who were without Georgie Prespakis, led by 19 points early in the the last quarter but the Bulldogs came racing home.
The home side reduced the margin to just one point, but the final siren blew just as the umpire was signalling the Bulldogs goal as the Cats held on 5.7 (37) to 5.6 (36).
Despite the loss, the Bulldogs remain ensconced in the top eight alongside the Cats with both teams having a 4-2 record on the season with four games remaining.
Ellie Blackburn was once again inspirational for her Bulldogs team, collecting 25 touches and kicking a goal to will her side towards the final siren.
Jess Fitzgerald had one of her best games in the red, white and blue with 24 disposals, while Isabelle Pritchard and Katie Lynch tried also tried hard on a perfect day for football in Ballarat.
The pair helped the Dogs to a positive 29-19 clearance tally, but Geelong had too many contributors around the ground.
The ball lived in the Bulldogs' front half for long periods of the opening term as they generated a 10-4 advantage in forward entries. But the lead was just two points at quarter-time when western district star Richelle Cranston missed a set shot after the siren.
Ballarat's Amy McDonald was again a star for the Cats. The two-time best and fairest earning plenty of the ball.
Geelong's Mia Skinner provided a highlight with a brilliant goal from the boundary line during the third quarter and the Cats looked home early in the fourth term when Julia Crockett-Grills extended the advantage to 19 points.
Rylie Wilcox and Deanna Berry kicked goals to help the Bulldogs fight their way back into the contest and Elle Bennetts' late shot floated through as the siren sounded.
Both teams lost players just before the bounce when the Bulldogs' Sarah Hartwig (neck spasms) and Geelong's Kate Darby (illness) withdrew.
The sixth placed Bulldogs will return to Mars Stadium in just under a fortnight when they host 11th placed St Kilda on October 16, while the Cats next hit the park against newcomer Essendon as they look to keep their strong season going and push into the finals.
WESTERN BULLDOGS 1.3 1.4 2.5 5.6 (36) def by GEELONG 1.1 2.5 4.6 5.7 (37)
GOALS Western Bulldogs: Newton, Blackburn, Wilcox, Berry, Bennetts Geelong: Scott 2, Scheer, Skinner, Crockett-Grills
