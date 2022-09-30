The Courier

BWEZ: Ballarat intermodal freight hub construction begins

By Alex Ford
Updated September 30 2022 - 7:34am, first published 7:30am
A file photo from 2018 of containers in BWEZ. Picture by Kate Healy

Ballarat's $23.5 million intermodal freight hub is finally under construction after almost a decade, with excavators preparing the site at BWEZ.

