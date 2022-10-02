Paul "Kanga" Kennedy has been in the bingo game for 30 years.
It all started when the shy Ballarat football player had to call out the bingo numbers as part of his obligations with his club, which ran the bingo games.
A short time later, the late Ken Eyers who founded bingo in Ballarat, asked Mr Kennedy if he wanted a full-time job in the bingo industry.
He took the job, thinking it would only last a few months, but he turned it into a 30-year career and eventually established his own bingo management business.
Based at Midlands Golf Club, Mr Kennedy's business employs six people and operates five nights and three afternoons a week, attracting up to 120 people per session.
"I'm 54 and sometimes I think, 'was there anything else I could have done?', but I don't think I would have enjoyed anything else as much," Mr Kennedy said.
"I enjoy coming to work which is a bonus. I get to see people grow up. As much as you're not really in people's lives you sort of are. I see them three to four times a week and you become attached to people."
Over 30 years, Mr Kennedy has called 15 million numbers and kept about 260,000 people happy with a win. The most books he seen someone play at once is nine.
He has worked at the former lower Civic Hall and seen the introduction of electronic tablets, but he has not phased out the traditional bingo number sayings which derives from England.
He said it was a different and rewarding job.
"It's a specialised field. A lot of people have tried to start bingo up and haven't succeeded. When people ask 'what do you do?' and you tell them, they say 'is that a job?'
"It's not mentally or physically challenging really. I come to work, I talk to a lot of people every day, I get to call numbers and get paid for it. It's a different industry."
Mr Kennedy said bingo was a social activity, rather than gambling, it raised money for various projects and it was mentally engaging.
All money currently raised through bingo goes towards the Midlands Golf Club redevelopment.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.