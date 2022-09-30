WARNINGS are sounding early about Ballarat to be on guard against mosquitoes as the city heads into warmer spring weather.
A Victorian health department spokesperson confirmed the state's mosquito surveillance activity had stepped up early this year to detect viruses such as Ross River fever and Japanese encephalitis in the stinging pests before they infect humans.
The spokesperson said earlier-than-usual concern came with the forecast for a wet spring, heading into warm weather across the state.
Weather forecasters declared early last month a rare third consecutive La Nina weather event for Ballarat.
But it is not just in Ballarat where people should be wary.
The warnings come clear ahead of Ballaratians' typical Christmas holiday pilgrimage to the Surf Coast and Bellarine Peninsula, where Ross River fever infections were rampant last summer.
Cases were seven times high than usual on the Surf Coast heading into Christmas and tallying 119 reported infections last year.
The mosquito-borne disease can inflict ongoing joint pain and stiffness, headache, fever, rash flu-like symptoms and fatigue.
Most people recover within three to six months but some symptoms can linger for more than a year, according to Victoria's health department.
Victoria has also expanded eligibility for the Japanese encephalitis vaccine, the health department spokesperson said, so more people in high-risk areas could get protected before warmer months.
This does not include Ballarat, but does apply to people aged 50-plus who live and work outdoors in affected areas including hot spots along the Murray River.
Severe infection can cause brain inflammation.
The best ways to be protective against mosquito bites are: wear long, loose-fitting and light-coloured clothing; use personal insect repellents containing diethyltoluamide (DEET) or picaridin; and avoid mosquito-prone areas and vector biting times, especially at dusk and dawn.
Protection help is at betterhealth.vic.gov.au/campaigns/beat-bite.
