The much-loved Beaufort market needs community support to keep running.
For more than four years the Beaufort Progress Association has been running the Beaufort Town Market on the fourth Saturday of every month.
The market coordinator who was employed by BPA has since moved to another job and the association no longer has the capacity to run the market.
BPA president Sarah Beaumont said the current members of the association were all running their own businesses and did not have the capacity to give the market the time it deserved.
"We have to let it go," Ms Beaumont said.
The BPA ran both the Beaufort and Avoca markets, a sub-group of BPA has been looking after the Avoca market.
They are currently working on forming their own incorporation so they can take care of the Avoca market themselves.
The Pyrenees Shire council has opened an expression of interest to try and find the market a new organiser.
Ms Beaumont said the expression of interest was quite broad so it could be open to a community group, a business, an individual or a group of people.
"It is a really good idea and a really fair idea," she said. "They [council] are making it a real opportunity, you know plenty of people could do it."
Ms Beaumont said over the years the market had grown and was now profitable.
"It has gone from a fairly low key market to a really fantastic market and all credit to the people who have managed the market," she said.
She said the new operators would need to be able to operate at the same level but the BPA would be there during a handover period to make the transition smooth.
"They will actually be able to make money for their community group or their business or themselves," Ms Beaumont said.
"It is a great opportunity but it needs a team of about half a dozen people [to help on the day]."
They have been using a new online system to organise all the stallholders and Ms Beaumont said they had acquired a few tips and tricks across the years which they could share.
Ms Beaumont said the council had been really helpful.
"They see the value of it too," she said.
The market is held in the Memorial Gardens. Because it can be seen from the highway, Ms Beaumont said sometimes people would stop in town to see what was going on.
"It has a really fantastic flow-on effect for the community," she said.
"People who are visiting, they go to the market and they spend more money in town. It is a really, really important part of tourism."
The expression of interest is open until Monday, October 24.
