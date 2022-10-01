The Courier

Tickled pink: Ballarat nightclub overwhelmed at support for breast cancer fundraiser

October 1 2022 - 5:00am
Tesha Matthews and Mitch Butterfield of The Deck are ready for a National Breast Cancer Foundation fundraiser. Picture by Luke Hemer

A popular Lydiard Street nightclub has put a call out to all clubbers and lovers of live music alike to help it raise funds for breast cancer research on Saturday evening.

