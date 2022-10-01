Tickled pink: Ballarat nightclub overwhelmed at support for breast cancer fundraiser

A popular Lydiard Street nightclub has put a call out to all clubbers and lovers of live music alike to help it raise funds for breast cancer research on Saturday evening.
The Deck's Mitch Butterfield said he had partnered with the National Breast Cancer Foundation to raise at least $5000 for breast cancer research, with 100 per cent of door takings to go to the foundation.
"Being breast cancer awareness month, we thought it'd be a great opportunity to support a different cause," he said, referencing past events focused on bushfire recovery and men's mental health.
"And to be honest, since I've put [the event] out on social media, the number of people who have reached out having had close family or friends impacted by breast cancer has been crazy.
"It's been a bit of an eye-opener - I didn't realise how widespread its impact was, so I just want to get people through the door."
The event will start at 6pm, with "roaming nibbles" available until 9pm and live music performed by Jesse Zahra, who will also donate a portion of his fee to the foundation.
