The Courier

Ballarat Clarendon College principal David Shepherd to end leadership at the end of 2023

By Erin Williams
Updated September 30 2022 - 11:56pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After 27 years at the helm of Ballarat Clarendon College, principal David Shepherd OAM will end his leadership next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.