After 27 years at the helm of Ballarat Clarendon College, principal David Shepherd OAM will end his leadership next year.
The college board of directors announced Mr Shepherd would end his leadership at the end of 2023 after taking long service leave across terms three and four.
Mr Shepherd's retirement will coincide with the college's 159-year anniversary.
Ballarat Clarendon College board of directors chairperson Mark Patterson said in a letter addressed to the college's parents, "Clarendon is the highly esteemed school it is today because of David's perceptive vision, skilful leadership and exceptional drive".
"David's belief in young people, his commitment to ensuring the progress of every student within Clarendon's care, his energy and his determination have inspired so many other leaders and thinkers to join him on this journey," Mr Patterson said.
"Over the history of his leadership, we have seen the school grow and evolve in significant ways - enrolments, buildings and grounds, reputation."
In January, Mr Shepherd received an Order of Australia Medal for his more than 40 years' service to secondary education.
He told The Courier at the time everyone involved in the college had worked to develop for students' opportunities so they could pursue their dreams.
"It's hard work, looking at research and follow evidence based practices. It sounds quite complex schooling to get right, but it's quite simple that if you keep the students at the centre of what we do, make sure they are looked after and we can make enormous differences in their lives," Mr Shepherd said.
"Without any shadow of a doubt, I've got - and have had - an amazing group of people who have worked over a long period of time together."
Mr Patterson said the Ballarat Clarendon College board of directors had been privileged to work with Mr Shepherd.
"Whether it be the master plan, the financial management of this ever-growing organisation or working with our broader community, our strongly aligned vision and values ensure that decision-making is clear and robust," he said.
Mr Patterson said the board had proactively been working with Mr Shepherd over the past two years in developing a program of succession.
"We are well positioned to establish a process that will ensure the very best outcome for our school. We are confident that we will find the ideal person to build upon David's legacy and we will keep (parents) informed of progress," he said.
"There will be opportunity to recognise and honour David's exceptional leadership of Clarendon."
In ending the letter, Mr Patterson paid tribute to and thanked Mr Shepherd for his "remarkable contribution and acknowledge the firm foundations he has built which allow us to confidently embrace this next stage of Clarendon's future".
- with Greg Gliddon
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.