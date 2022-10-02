A conference to share the best evidence-based practices in teaching children literacy and numeracy has attracted 250 Victorian teachers and educators.
The Sharing Best Practice Conference was held at Woodman's Hill Secondary College, Ballarat East, on Saturday for teachers to learn the science of teaching.
The conference follows last month's state government announcement to introduce a compulsory phonics screening check for grade one pupils in public schools from 2023.
Dyslexia Victoria Support advocated for the screening check, which is already mandatory for grade one pupils in South Australia and NSW.
Canadian Lead Primary School principal Sue Knight said there was a great variability in the way teachers taught literacy and numeracy.
"Teachers are given a high level of autonomy and so are principals, but we know now there is an increasing body of evidence about what good practice is, particularly what we know in terms of reading," Ms Knight said.
"There is some really strong instructional practices that we know that give our kids the best chance of becoming highly literate. Sometimes that information isn't in teachers' hands because often it's happening in research, it's happening with people working outside classrooms and we need to bridge that gap, to get the information into teachers' hands."
The phonics screening check aims to show how well children can use the phonics skills they have learned and to identify if they need more support.
Ms Knight said it was important teachers were aware of the best evidence-based practices to teach literacy, particularly in a changing workforce.
"The jobs that are being created are jobs that require higher literacy skills," she said.
"It's about choice and freedom. We want our children to have choice in Ballarat and really strong literacy and numeracy skills will give children that choice."
Other topics discussed at the conference included childhood trauma, behaviour management and equity.
The keynote speakers were University of Melbourne's Professor Emeritus Stephen Dinham and La Trobe University's Professor Pamela Snow.
A number of other experts, principals and teachers presented sessions.
