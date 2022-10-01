All the scores as First XI cricket returns to Ballarat on a beautiful spring afternoon
Darley Batting
D Chandima b AD Rodrigo 38
R Hoey run out (L Hodgson) 27
Dr Locke c A Eddy b L Hodgins 12
H Wickramsinghe c L Hodgson b J Brown 42
B Barnes c H Ganley b AD Rodrigo 23
M Ekanayaka c L Hodgins b AD Rodrigo 2
MJ Ward b J Brown 12
B Longhurst not out 8
A Pickett c L Hodgins b J Brown 2
BJ Ward not out 2
Extras (nb 0, w 3, b 1, lb 8) 12
Total 8-180 (cc)
Overs 50
FOW: 52 (D Chandima) 77 (Dr Locke) 82 (R Hoey) 118 (B Barnes) 134 (M Ekanayaka) 163 (MJ Ward) 171 (H Wickramasinghe) 175 (A Pickett)
East Ballarat Bowling
MJ Nicholson 7-1-0-40
A Eddy 10-1-0-33
AD Rodrigo 10-3-3-30
C Jerram 8-0-0-24
L Hodgins 7-2-1.11
East Ballarat Batting
Darley Bowling
Ballarat-Redan Batting
M Riding lbw b D York 0
Z Jenkins b J Tissera 41
R Aikman c C Hucker b V Pushpakumara 59
J Hayes c D York b S Dissanayaka 13
R Hind c S Dissanayaka b J Tissera 0
M Sandford c & b S Dissanayaka 1
R Fisher c D Sexton b L Corden 22
T Moss c D Sexton b L Corden 5
M Aikman not out 18
JM Harwood run out (D Scott, V Pushpakumara) 7
N Patrikeos not out 1
Extras (nb 0, w 8, b 5, lb 2) 15
Total 9-182 (cc)
Overs 50.0
FOW: 1 (M Riding) 88 (Z Jenkins) 109 (J Hayes) 110 (R Hind) 114 (M Sandford) 137 (R Aikman) 154 (T Moss) 159 (R Fisher) 168 (JM Harwood)
Naps-Sebas Bowling
L Corden 9-3-2-23
D York 6-2-1-21
V Pushpakumara 10-0-1-46
S Dissanayaka 10-1-2-31
J Tissera 10-0-2-31
Baps-Sebas Batting
Ballarat-Redan Bowling
Golden Point Batting
A Falkner c R Singh b E Giri 38
J Lewis b G McLeod 1
J White c G McLeod b N Schiemer 107
M De Zoysa st BJ Ryan b MB Tierney 27
J Bambury c B Byrnes b R Singh 6
S Ogilvie c MB Tierney b N Schiemer 14
D White not out 43
AS Soloman not out 2
Extras (nb 0, w 13, b 0, lb 4) 17
Total 6-255 (cc)
Overs 50
FOW: 10 (J Lewis) 73 (A Falkner) 162 (M De Zoysa) 185 (J Bambury) 205 (J White) 215 (S Ogilvie)
Buninyong Bowling
N Schiemer 9-1-2-44
G McLeod 8-0-1-22
C Palmer 7-1-0-41
E Giri 10-0-1-62
MB Tierney 10-1-1-57
Buninyong Batting
Golden Point Bowling
Brown Hill Batting
NF Porter c & b L Payne 51
R Knowles b JP Burns 37
F Hunt b JP Burns 2
J Knowles c Z Maple b JP Butler 23
A Lakshan lbw b JP Butler 0
K Dobell c & b JP Butler 4
M McLaughlin c JP Butler b L Payne 29
S Fernando c JP Butler b G Trevenen 15
P Priyankara c J Jeffrey b Z Maple 22
J Thomas not out 4
T Bourke-Finn not out 1
Extras (nb 0, w 5, b 0, lb 3) 8
Total 9-227
Overs 50
FOW: 80 (R Knowles) 82 (F Hunt) 121 (J Knowles) 121 (A Lakshan) 127 (K Dobell) 179 (NF Porter) 192 (M McLaughlin) 221 (S Fernando) 225 (P Priyankara)
Mount Clear Bowling
JP Butler 10-0-3-34
G Trevenen 10-1-1-72
L Payne 10-1-2-59
J Jeffrey 0.5-0-0-1
JP Burns 7-2-2-11
AJ George 10-0-0-31
Mount Clear Batting
Brown Hill Bowling
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.