All the scores as First XI cricket returns to Ballarat on a beautiful spring afternoon
Darley Batting
D Chandima b AD Rodrigo 38
R Hoey run out (L Hodgson) 27
Dr Locke c A Eddy b L Hodgins 12
H Wickramsinghe c L Hodgson b J Brown 42
B Barnes c H Ganley b AD Rodrigo 23
M Ekanayaka c L Hodgins b AD Rodrigo 2
MJ Ward b J Brown 12
B Longhurst not out 8
A Pickett c L Hodgins b J Brown 2
BJ Ward not out 2
Extras (nb 0, w 3, b 1, lb 8) 12
Total 8-180 (Overs 50)
FOW: 52 (D Chandima) 77 (Dr Locke) 82 (R Hoey) 118 (B Barnes) 134 (M Ekanayaka) 163 (MJ Ward) 171 (H Wickramasinghe) 175 (A Pickett)
East Ballarat Bowling
MJ Nicholson 7-1-0-40
A Eddy 10-1-0-33
AD Rodrigo 10-3-3-30
C Jerram 8-0-0-24
L Hodgins 7-2-1.11
East Ballarat Batting
L Hodgins not out 73
R Low c MJ Ward b M Ekanayaka 68
H Ganley not out 30
Extras (nb 0, w 8, b 0, lb 3) 11
Total 1-182 (Overs 42.0)
FOW: 130 (R Low)
Darley Bowling
M Ekanayaka 10-2-1-27
B Longhurst 10-2-0-41
MJ Ward 10-0-0-39
D Chandima 5-0-0-22
H Wickramasinghe 6-0-0-38
Ballarat-Redan Batting
M Riding lbw b D York 0
Z Jenkins b J Tissera 41
R Aikman c C Hucker b V Pushpakumara 59
J Hayes c D York b S Dissanayaka 13
R Hind c S Dissanayaka b J Tissera 0
M Sandford c & b S Dissanayaka 1
R Fisher c D Sexton b L Corden 22
T Moss c D Sexton b L Corden 5
M Aikman not out 18
JM Harwood run out (D Scott, V Pushpakumara) 7
N Patrikeos not out 1
Extras (nb 0, w 8, b 5, lb 2) 15
Total 9-182 (Overs 50)
FOW: 1 (M Riding) 88 (Z Jenkins) 109 (J Hayes) 110 (R Hind) 114 (M Sandford) 137 (R Aikman) 154 (T Moss) 159 (R Fisher) 168 (JM Harwood)
Naps-Sebas Bowling
L Corden 9-3-2-23
D York 6-2-1-21
V Pushpakumara 10-0-1-46
S Dissanayaka 10-1-2-31
J Tissera 10-0-2-31
Naps-Sebas Batting
D Scott c R Aikman b N Patrikeos 4
S Dissanayaka c R Fisher b JM Harwood 41
D Price c R Aikman b M Aikman 4
JF Healey c T Moss b JM Harwood 57
L Corden b Z Jenkins 26
V Pushpakumara not out 22
C Hockey c T Moss b N Patrikeos 8
N Doonan run out (M Riding, R Aikman) 4
J Tissera c R Aikman b N Patrikeos 0
D Sexton not out 7
Extras (nb 2, w 10, b 0, lb 0) 12
Total 8-185 (Overs 34.4)
FOW: 15 (D Scott) 20 (D Price) 91 (S Dissanayaka) 120 (JF Healey) 161 (L Corden) 171 (C Hucker) 175 (N Doonan) 175 (J Tissera)
Ballarat-Redan Bowling
N Patrikeo 8.4-3-54
M Aikman 5-1-1-16
JM Harwood 5-0-2-45
J Hayes 3-0-0-35
Z Jenkins 9-4-1-23
Golden Point Batting
A Falkner c R Singh b E Giri 38
J Lewis b G McLeod 1
J White c G McLeod b N Schiemer 107
M De Zoysa st BJ Ryan b MB Tierney 27
J Bambury c B Byrnes b R Singh 6
S Ogilvie c MB Tierney b N Schiemer 14
D White not out 43
AS Soloman not out 2
Extras (nb 0, w 13, b 0, lb 4) 17
Total 6-255 (Overs 50)
FOW: 10 (J Lewis) 73 (A Falkner) 162 (M De Zoysa) 185 (J Bambury) 205 (J White) 215 (S Ogilvie)
Buninyong Bowling
N Schiemer 9-1-2-44
G McLeod 8-0-1-22
C Palmer 7-1-0-41
E Giri 10-0-1-62
MB Tierney 10-1-1-57
Buninyong Batting
R Singh c A Falkner b D McDonald 0
B Byrnes c J White b A Warrick 16
H Bond b D McDonald 0
R Fisher c J Bambury b A Warrick 0
BJ Ryan b M De Zoysa 28
TJ Hoy c J Bambury b D McDonald 13
MB Tierney c J White b M De Zoysa 35
C Palmer run out (D McDonald, J White) 3
E Giri not out 4
G McLeod c & b D McDonald 3
N Schiemer b D McDonald 0
Extras (nb 0, w 12, b 0, lb 4) 16
Total 118 (Overs 44.5)
FOW: 9 (R Singh) 22 (B Byrnes) 23 (H Bond) 24 (R Fisher) 40 (TJ Hoy) 91 (MB Tierney) 102 (C Palmer) 110 (BJ Ryan) 118 (G McLeod) 118 (N Schiemer)
Golden Point Bowling
A Warrick 6-1-2-20
D McDonald 8.5-2-5-17
L Turnbull-Gent 6-3-0-5
S Ogilvie 5-1-0-27
D White 6-1-0-22
M De Zoysa 7-3-2-16
J White 3-0-0-5
Brown Hill Batting
NF Porter c & b L Payne 51
R Knowles b JP Burns 37
F Hunt b JP Burns 2
J Knowles c Z Maple b JP Butler 23
A Lakshan lbw b JP Butler 0
K Dobell c & b JP Butler 4
M McLaughlin c JP Butler b L Payne 29
S Fernando c JP Butler b G Trevenen 15
P Priyankara c J Jeffrey b Z Maple 22
J Thomas not out 4
T Bourke-Finn not out 1
Extras (nb 0, w 5, b 0, lb 3) 8
Total 9-227 (Overs 50)
FOW: 80 (R Knowles) 82 (F Hunt) 121 (J Knowles) 121 (A Lakshan) 127 (K Dobell) 179 (NF Porter) 192 (M McLaughlin) 221 (S Fernando) 225 (P Priyankara)
Mount Clear Bowling
JP Butler 10-0-3-34
G Trevenen 10-1-1-72
L Payne 10-1-2-59
J Jeffrey 0.5-0-0-1
JP Burns 7-2-2-11
AJ George 10-0-0-31
Mount Clear Batting
MD Goonan c M McLaughlin b P Priyankara 12
J Jeffrey b F Hunt 1
NA Yates c R Knowles b F Hunt 13
J Moriarty c A Lakshan b P Priyankara 8
JM Smith c A Lakshan b K Dobell 28
Z Maple st A Lakshan b J Thomas 19
G Trevenen c R Knowles b J Thomas 30
AJ George b F Hunt 0
JP Butler b J Thomas 18
L Payne c A Lakshan b S Fernando 4
JP Burns not out 2
Extras (nb 0, w 12, b 0, lb 3) 15
Total 10-150 (Overs 41.1)
FOW: 6 (J Jeffrey) 35 (NA Yates) 42 (MD Goonan) 46 (J Moriarty) 78 (JM Smith) 112 (Z Maple) 114 (AJ George) 131 (G Trevenen) 144 (L Payne) 150 (JP Butler)
Brown Hill Bowling
P Prinyankara 8-1-2-27
F Hunt 9-1-3-38
K Dobell 5-1-1-25
T Bourke-Finn 7-1-0-16
J Thomas 9.1-0-3-29
