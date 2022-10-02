All the scores and ladders from BHBR Bowls Round 1
City Oval 94 (16) def Smeaton 62 (2)
Heath Fumberger, Lloyd Sims, Gary Hamilton, Benjamin Morris 17 def by Robert McCrum, Russell Leishman, Joel McNaught, Jim Taylor 30; Joel Clark, Elizabeth Kierce, Leigh McKenzie, Chris Smith 27 def Peter Kersley, Peter Sewell, Alex McKee, Geoffrey Pickering 9; Peter Cameron, Mark Firman, Ian Robinson, Wayne Roberts 19 def Robert Mizzeni, Robert Briggs, Gregory May, David Toose 12; Tony Spurgo, Keneth Magrath, Mitchell Walton, Gavin Mann 31 def John Gervasoni, Craig McKee, Geoffrey Toose, Graeme Perry 11.
Central Wendouree 61 (2) def by Ballarat East 92 (16)
Meryl Holloway, Graeme Seymour, Colin Thompson, Ian Batters 19 def Ben Wiffen, David Anwyl, Troy Dean, Peter Dean 20; Tony Milardovic, Basil Tuddenham, Tony Gutteridge, Ian Long 26 def Ned Bedggood, Michael Kay, Timothy Wilson, Peter Wilson 18; Edward Lee, Margaret O'Meara, Barry Adams, Paul Ryan 1 def Matty Jarrett, Tony Morley, Tony Driscoll, Mark Ryan 29; Jordan Kauffman, Margaret Wilkins, John Nimmo, Leonard Vincent 6 def by Joshua Peach, Owen Dunne, Aidan Bedggood, James Dean 25.
Waubra 74 (16) def Ballarat North 69 (2)
Jim Troy, Justin Coloe, Pat Clark, Alex Briody 18 def Damian Payne, Garry Bowden, George Atkins, Scott Plater 16; Peter Molloy, Clinton Rogers, Ethan Kennedy, Samuel Cashin 16 def Michael Clark, Matthew Smith, Sam Newman, Glenn Mattei 14; Casey Moran, Geoffrey Bartholomew, Laurence Cashin 27 def Martin Stewart, Roger Parker, Amy Newman, William Hodgetts 16; John Moloney, Patrick Cashin, Matthew Gallagher, Luke Molloy 13 def Tony Spiers, Dave Anderton, Alexander Parker, John Quick 23.
Midlands 74 (13) def Webbcona 73 (5)
Eric Kosloff, Matthew Kosloff, Neil Peoples, Rodney Lock 29 def Barry Garnham, Shayne Bromilow, Scott Edmends, Geoff Gullock 9; Mark Templeton, Patricia Speechley, David Speechley, Paul Kennedy 19 def by Brett Collins, Ross Boag, Rod Barton, Todd Blackburn 20; Geoffrey Jenkins, Paul Carlyle, Lynette Lock, Gregory Plier 8 def by Donna Blackburn, Simon Cook, Jennifer Shepherd, Tom Clarke 26; Brian Croft, Darren Brown, Barry Wilson, Jacob Croft 18 drew Bruce Sutherland, Craig Wells, Benjamin Horwood, Robert Edwards 18.
Clunes 91 (17) def Victoria 53 (1)
Alan Baird, Debbie Annear, Mark Vorbach, Bradley Keen 19 def Nathan Cook, Ray Sullivan, Thomas Atkins, Robert Whitcher 9; Jenny Cameron, Lindsay Tucker, Troy Thompson, Geoff Annear 18 drew David Leeson, Brett Harrison, Greg Henderson, Edward King 18; Narelle Vorbach, John Dellavedova, Vincent Hunt, Andrew Ingram 28 def Kevin Haintz, Barry Davis, Max Philipson, Helene Stenning 9; Slade Baulch, Eileen Spong, Paul Lythgo, David Templeton 26 def Dante Prenc, Jill Hopper, Francis McGuigan, John Jackson 17
Ladder
CLUNES 17 points, +38 score, CITY OVAL 16, +32, BALLARAT EAST 16, +31, WAUBRA 16, +5, Midlands 13, +1, Webbcona 5, -1, Ballarat North 2, -5 Central Wendouree 2, -31, Smeaton 2, -32, Victoria 1, -38
Bungaree 96 (16) def Ballarat 62 (2)
Graeme Jeffrey, Michael Spratling, Chris Hanrahan, Andrew Mahar 26 def Grayson Widmer, Craig Spratling, Bob Williamson, Stan Barnett 20; Danny Haintz, Michael Phyland, Chris Thornton, Tony Trigg 24 def Rhiannon Williams, Philip Aspland, Dennis Davies, Paul Slater 12; John Maher, Christian Innella, Chris Ward, Terrence Maher 25 def Korrien Lennecke, Aaron Campbell, Steven Thompson, Wayne Fitzgerald 6; Paul Stapleton, John Wade, Michael Checkley, Peter Spratling 20 def by Samuel Craig, Gary Blood, Dean Campbell, Paul Ashmore 24.
Buninyong 79 (16) def Invermay 65 (2)
Helen Slater, Brad Mahoney, Graham Perkins, Dog Worrall 15 def by Jenny Blower, Helen Burzacott, John Moroney, Geoffrey Fraser 25; Margaret Sultana, John Beames, Terry McDonald, Barbara Voigt 18 def Tony Picone, Stephen Riley, Ian Cunningham, David Carlyle 16; Yvonne Clark, Robert Hepburn, Stephen Dargaville, Darrin Casey 23 def Mitch Maher, Tony Morrish, Rod McDonald, Mario Lenkic 11; Terrance Jordan, Chris Kruger, Tim Simpson, Kenneth Sergeant 23 def Trevor Jones, Wayne Drever, Wayne Ward, Peter Shillington 13.
Beaufort 78 (16) def Sebastopol 67 (2)
Ashley Haynes, Frank Gilders, Wilma Werezczuk, Stefan Werezczuk 22 def Trisha Cole, Kevin Lynch, Cory Van Putten, Shayne Bottrell 11; Simon Franc, Ronald Tiley, Rohan Quinton, Stephen Topp 18 def George Dailly, Derek Wren, Neil Lloyd-Jones, Gary Green 17; Michael Anstis, Les Pongho, Carmel Milenkovic, Debbie Stanaway 19 def Brian Cassells, Geoff Worsley, Mick McDonnell, Tony Walsh 21; James Cameron, Stuart Quixley, Brian Hayes, Keith Topp 19 def Bill Candy, Gary Sheppard, Caz Gallop, Cecil Deans 18.
BMS 104 (16) def Daylesford 61 (2)
Brian Hickman, John Rowland, Gregory Vagg, Kevin McLean 26 def Maureen Tate, Liz Wigmore, Stevan Stupavski, Rodney Poxon 12; Julie Bedggood, Julia Holton, Ian Russell, Kevin Burgess 23 def by Rose Marshall, Lois Hetherington, Kevin Gibson, Barry Watson 26; Geoff Allan, Linda Johannsen, Karen Pearcey, Michael Hampson 26 def Anne Bremner, Dot Bull, Leon Hedwards, Pat Torpey 12; Dianne Hampson, Rosemaree Hickman, Michelle Tait, Jeff Ryan 29 def Gerald Coffey, Raymond Irving, William Hetherington, Winston Silbereisen 11.
City Oval 102 (18) def Creswick 61 (0)
Lynette Kelson, Brendan Fraser, David Flintoff, Ronald Coxall 20 def Ernest Robinson, Brian Turville, Ross Prictor, John Matusik 15; Kenneth Nunn, Bob Jenkins, Garry Powell, Allan Mann 34 def Graeme Mitchell, Darren Mitchell, Reg Rhook, Beth Huntley 13; John Hoffmann, Sandra Grano, David Murphy, Gary O'Neil 26 Kevin Keen, Judith Caddy, John Purcell, Bernie O'Malley 12; Peter Orr, Cheryl Magrath, Peter Oxlade 22 def Greg Peel, Carol Burt, Phil Zelley, Richard Burt 21.
Ladder
CITY OVAL 18, +41, BMS 16, +43, BUNGAREE 16, +33, BUNINYONG 16, +14 Beaufort 16, +11, Sebastopol 2, -11, Invermay 2, -14, Ballarat 2, -33, Daylesford 2, -43, Creswick 0, -41
Ballan 100 (18) def Midlands 52 (0)
Justin Cameron, David Myers, Peter O'Connell, Anne Draffen 28 def Michael North, Wally Slocombe, Daryl Sparkman, Ray Slee 13; Garry Webb, Luke Mullane, Rick Sloan, Paul Braybrook 16 def Ron Hutchinson, John Giblett, Graeme Barnett, Edward Harwood 13; Mick Conroy, Greg Heverin, Scott McConnell, David O'Hanlon 27 def Dean Nichols, Philip Robinson, Richie Bissett, David Denham 10; Grant Sitrling, Jarrod McGuire, John Mullane, Marcus Darley 28 def Kevin McGrath, Christine Hawken, Daryl Traynor, Bill Hawken 13.
Linton 97 (16) v Learmonth 69 (2)
Lynette White, Gerald Como, Shayne Ellis, Chris Fletcher 26 def Kenneth Stowe, Izo Perovic, Glenn Stowe, William Shillito 18; Malcolm Worthy, Phillip Blake, Margaret Phillips, Philip Storer 19 def by Hanna Morvell, Donald Griffin, Paul Beechey, Liz Bourke 23; Graham Turnbull, John Hetherington, Doug Hucker, Ken Hocking 32 def Alistair Powell, Ian Lyttle, Sally Goldsmith, Bob Peskett 12; Rod Lindsay, Allan Patton, Karen Hall, Nick McCulloch 20 def Andrew Edwards, James Greenwood, Kyren Myers, Eric Greenwood 16.
Sebastopol 89 (18) def BMS 52 (0)
Joan Dunn, Bill Evans, Keith Andrews, Jeff Sculley 20 def Luke Prendergast, Henry Rose, Patrick Kennedy, Lindsay Vanstan 14; Robert Jones, Rob Anning, Nick Ravenscroft, Max Medwell 27 def Andre Alexander, Rodney Otto, Judith Lindsay, Antonius Kuypers 11; Steve Cassells, Bill Searle, Neville Thornhill, Col Neve 21 def Bethel Ryan, Michael Hughes, Adrian Venville, Harry Johannsen 15; Bill Anderson, John Symons, Dave Cassells, Joe Hayes 21 def Alan Marini, Garry Fitzsimons, Shane Manley, Martin Urumese 13.
Central Wendouree 69 (2) def by Smeaton 74 (16)
Peter Woolley, Stewart Flack, Ian Forbes, John Meek 18 def by Geoffrey Jenkin, Denis Sandford, Noel Bomphrey, Ronald Leishman 21; Sandra Middleton, John Stevens, Jack Keating, John Adams 23 def Helen Jenkin, Helen Mizzeni, Rhonda Armstrong, Laraine Toose 11; Carmel Mahony, David Simpson, Danny Hill, Robert Dunstan 15 def by John McColl, Ian Pickering, Miriam Haines, Bill Janetski 27; Lou Verberne, Andrew Bishop, Janet Vincent, William Wilkins 13 def by David Davidson, Elizabeth Cosgrave, Geoffrey May, Bob Seamons 15.
Webbcona 66 (4) def by Victoria 80 (14)
Ken Frost, Jacinda Wells, Tony Hendy, Danny Foley 14 def by Mal Tudorovic, Ron Saw, John Macdonald, Alan Dennis 22; Glad Gullock, Loris Gullock, Helen Williams, Bob Rodger 20 def Mark Helmich, Peter Elshaug, Paul Norman, Stephen Britt 19; Robert Kinna, James McArthur, Terry Boag, Shayne Hodges 15 def Kelvin Jarvis, Janet Norman, Robert Chapman, Neil Capuano 14; Bob Shepherd, Alan Marshall, Leon Stevens, John Holdsworth 14 def by Peter Cocks, Peter Powell, George Pyke, Peter McDougall 22.
Ladder
BALLAN 18, +48, SEBATOPOL 18, +36, LINTON 16, +28, SMEATON 16, +5, Victoria 14, +14, Webbcona 4, -14, Central Wendouree 2, -5, Learmonth 2, -28, BMS 0, -36, 0, -48
Victoria 91 (16) def Buninyong 48 (2)
Daryl Quinlan, Amy O'Loughlin, Peter Serno, Val Wickens 25 def Stuart Josephs, William Hitchins, Julie Worrall, Barry Mebbrey 12; Colin Jones, Craig Irving, Lynn Slater, Desmond Williams 25 def Thomas Lempriere, Frank Sultana, John Podolinsky, Joan Worth 7; David Ford, Brian Bellingham, Michael Walsh, Barry Heubner 15 def by Fay Tucker, Barbara Glover, Julie Pobjoy, Sandra Chapman 18; Christopher Carmody, Paul Britt, Arthur David, Robert Beatson 26 def Rod Woodrow, John Jones, Noel Talbot, Stephen Smith 11.
Daylesford v Webbcona (no scores submitted)
Bruce Bavin, Wendy Goodwin, Peter Wigmore, John Anglin v Shirley Corneille, Tim Van der Ploeg, Ron Davidson, Daryl Muller; John Gillies, Barry Yanner, Alan Chatfield, Dale Field v (no team listed); Ron Barron, Margaret Coffey, Ken Marshall, Leslie Healey v (no team listed); Kenneth Gillies, Timmy Dawson, Ted Goodwin, James Grant v Jennifer Mackay, Ian Kelly, Jacinta Paul, Jackie Collins
Mount Xavier 120 (17) def Ballarat North 48 (1)
Stephen Blood, Murray Trickey, David Tuddenham, Norman Hughes 54 def Bev Quick, James Nolan, David Douglas, Garry Turner 5; (no team listed) 24 def Jacki Metcalf, Phil Hoey, Ian Antonio, Terry Simpkin 12; (no team listed) 25 def Melissa Smith, Rory Brown, Ken Taylor, Mick Brown 14; (no team listed) 17 drew Robert Norman, Carol Taylor, Hamish Adams, Alan Gervasoni 17.
Midlands 101 (18) def Central Wendouree 48 (0)
Graeme Yates, Neil Stevens, Allison Slee, Jim Graham 28 def Rita Strownix, Denis Green, Brian Kiley, Ted Burke 8; Jim Ross, John Vallance, Ron Higgins, John Beatson 25 def Harry Kuiper, Alan Valpied, David Fawell, James Snibson 18; Norman Newey, Robert Mason, Sharon Croft, Gerard Nagle 21 def Sue Gray, Ged Cutter, Brendan Burke, Peter Townsend 18; Wayne Nichols, Barry Trezise, Lennie Ray, Graeme Smith 27 def Betham Dixon, Ivan Fraser, Graeme Keating, Gordon Connell 11
Sebastopol 98 (18) def City Oval 46 (0)
Ron Worladge, David Parkinson, Marcus Murrell, Peter Shaw 26 def Ray Rhodes, Anne Madeley, Adrian Graham, Charles Bolte 12; David Jones, Beryl Flynn, Chris Medwell, Terry Bond 16 def Richard Bice, Jason Pring, Ken Birch, Robert Vance 12; John Ryan, Neville Punshon, Ian McBain, David Pratt 31 def Neil Sutherland, Betty Paton, Terry Grano, Jim Paton 9; Julie Brown, Steve Turner, Stu Neish, Peter Fletcher 25 def Terry O'Farrell, Jeffrey Clack, Kathleen McKenzie, Eddie Harman 13
Ladder
MIDLANDS 18, +53, SEBASTOPOL 18, +52, MOUNT XAVIER 17, +72, VICTORIA 16, +43, Buninyong 2, -43, Ballarat North 1, -72, City Oval 0, -52, Central Wendouree 0, -53
Beaufort 76 (16) def City Oval 63 (2)
Maureen Konynenburg, Graeme Anthony, Geoffrey Carson, Trevor Missen 19 def by Dennis Holman, Dorothy Sheehan, David O'Sullivan, Janis Vance 20; John Konynenburg, Jennie Godfrey, Peter Milenkovic, William Godfrey 17 def Ray Kinna, Anthony Coxall, James Fitzpatrick, Bernard Clebney 12; Moya Buncle, Terry Barker, Donald Carnes, Lester Harris 22 def Judy Alexander, John Tansley, Dave Bartsch, Allan Uthenwoldt 18; Vivienne Drew, Jennifer Trengove, Sally Murrell, Malcolm Murrell 18 def Patricia Birch, Barry Hender, David Luke, Maxwell Sargent 13.
Smeaton 87 (14) def Waubra (80) 4
David Pedretti, Judith Slater, Jenny Toose, Robyn Bradshaw 18 def by Tania Carland, Bill Harrison, Carl Stepnell 22; Michelle McCrum, Bill May, Peter Howell, Len Robinson 19 def by Terence Briody, Mick McDonald, Paul Molloy 24; Gordon McKay, Jenny Tranter, Robin Cawthan, Ross Dimond 25 def Peter Moran, Joe Molloy, Bobby Williamson 16; Mervyn McKay, Des Dwyer, Shane Slater, Winston Pickering 25 def Noreen Morris, Barry Herbertson, Ken Fraser, Tony Briody 18.
Sebastopol 103 (15) def Ballan 72 (3)
Bill Lawrence, Rod Knight, John Cheswick, John Copeman 32 drew Ruby Armstrong, Alistair Zilveris, Janine Jensen, Brian Dowling 32; Paddie Matthews, Boyd Browning, Bill Faulkhead, Rosaleen Ryan 16 def by Keith Burgin, Janine O'Keefe, Michael Carey, Neville Smith 17; Barry Donovan, Terry Robbie, Barry Levy, Phil Brough 30 def Irene Kennedy, John Conroy, Luke Hodge, Gary Cornell 10; Robin McGloin, Jude Matthews, Margaret Russell, Graham Wood 25 def John Ellery, Fia Kunigiskis, David Martyn, Jan Conroy 13.
Ballarat 63 (4) def by Bungaree 79 (14)
Libbi Stewart, Stephanie Fothergill, Max Cornish, Lionel Calf 18 def Chris Jones, Frank Hanrahan, Barry Macklin, Graeme Diamond-Keith 14; Michael Gallagher, Michael Durward, Jill Davies, Kaye Cornish 17 def by Lorraine Reed, David Thornton, Daryl Browning, Fay Toohey 19; Les Macdonald-Johnson, Marlene Tatchell, Bill Burge, Gwen Burge 20 def Robert Hale, Sandra Kennedy, Laurie Butler, Noel Kennedy 12; Mark Rowe, Wayne Penhall, Jimmy Robinson, Robert Tempany 8 def by Alex McCulloch, Danny Irvin, Jacky Steenhuis, Brian Jones 34.
BMS 85 (16) def Learmonth 72 (2)
Pamela Walker, Katherine Alsop, Ronald Walker, Trish Dower 30 def Ian Martin, Pat Hunter, Neil Haydon, Hraham Findlay 20; Bernadette Huges, Barry Harris, Peter Squire, Mark Taylor 16 def Ashley Harrison, Sandy Redpath, Wlliam Dunn, Stephen Fitzgibbon 14; Ivan Annear, Robert James, Mark Walsh, Lawrence Wilson 19 def Kaye Dean, Leanne Morvell, Roy Cassells, Shirley Marshall 15; Richard Paul-Holt, Peter Widgery, Anthony McCabe, Neil Ellard 20 def by Ian Pym, David Baird, Judy Verlin, Kenneth Johnson 23.
Ladder
BEAUFORT 16, +13, BMS 16, +13, SEBASTOPOL 15, +31, BUNGAREE 14, +16, Smeaton 14, +7, Waubra 4, -7, Ballarat 4, -16, Ballan 3, -31, Learmonth 2, -13, City Oval 2, -13
Midlands 83 (16) def Mount Xavier 71 (2)
David Lacy, Lyal Denning, Dorothy Newey, Wally Marshall 19 def Clifford Harnden, Malcolm Harper, Dennis Keating, John Kennedy 31; Brian Gallagher, Ron Beaston, Neil Hunt, Margaret Doyle 24 def Mary Kennedy, Nancy Jackson, Debbie Hunter, Christine Squire 8; Graham Kavanagh, Vincent Kennedy, Cheryl Rowarth, Andrew Peacock 20 def Helen Jones, Faye Lamb, Julie Moran, Elaine Edmiston 17; Trevor Launer, Marion Green, Alan Duggan, Peter Bond 20 def Craig Rodgers, Peter McKenzie, Teresa Kelly, Aran Rodgers 15
BMS 51 (0) def by Clunes 108 (18)
Graham Boak, Heather Harris, Mark Walker, Anthony Fletcher 16 def by Susan Boland, Terry Kinnersly, Peter Brough, Joshua Polson 25; Mark Delaney, John Walker, Kevin Williams, Anthony Braybrook 5 def by Danny Spong, Valerie Jackson, Lee Dixon, Alan Carnegie 38; Dianne Palanca, Dennis Storer, Des Severino, Ralph White 15 def by Anne Shields, William Hudson, Jodie Lythgo, John Young 23; Peter Ciaston, Lindsay Clarke, Donald Ross 15 def by Howard Smith, Michelle Campion, David Reynolds, Peter Croft 22.
Ballarat East 95 (16) def Invermay 54 (2)
Allan Peach, Scott Jordan, William Lambert, Alan Rickard 17 def by Leo Romeril, Heather Brennan, Neale Murnane, Norman O'Donovan 24; Keith Davidson, Bill Moy, Maureen Peach, Shane Britt 18 def Kevin Clark, Jason Gigliotti, Ruth Nunn 8; Felicity Jordan, Dennis Radisich, Kerry Knight, Craig Uthenwoldt 27 def John Johnson, James Brudenall, Dennis Timmins, Gwen Molloy 12; Collette Jordan, Gordon Lucas, Paul Clayson, John Shannon 33 def Margaret Irvin, Francisca Grady, Norma Day, Robert Jones 10.
Linton 77 (2) def by Victoria 88 (16)
Kris Ross, Geoffrey Wilson, Ray McDonald, Ian Robertson 20 def by Robert Rhodes, Royston Bibey, David Dawson, Peter Muller 23; Beverley Howlett, Kate Breen, Desmond Symes, Clive Drinkwater 13 def by Kristine Slater, Ian Willowhite, Joshua Chandler, Albert Reus 20; Anna Harasimowicz, Heather Smith, Kevin Offer, Michael Dittloff 16 def by Geoff Wilson, John Ferris, Ros Capuano, Gary Ryan 23; Terry Breen, Darren Quilliam, Joy Weedon, Shirley Blomeley 28 def Carole Bellingham, Ray Walsh, Graeme Buchanan, Matthew Chandler 22.
Ladder
CLUNES 18, +57, BALLARAT EAST 16, +41, MIDLANDS 16, +12, VICTORIA 16, +11, Linton 2, -11, Mount Xavier 2, -12, Invermay 2, -41, Sebastopol, 0, 0, BMS 0, -57
Bungaree v Sebastopol
Match Forfeit
Ballarat North 76 (16) def Webbcona 35 (0)
Andrew Smith, John Thomas, Maxwell Harrison, Colin Cox 25 def Harry Sands, Rosey King, Ian Edwards, Timothy Sands 9; Connor Chatham, Adrian Haywood, Olive Gunnell, John Brinkley 20 def Christopher Sherry, Kenneth McClelland, Doug Luscombe, Phillip Robertson 17; Darren Hemming, Ken Cox, Allan Webster, Gregory Cox 31 def Bruce Kerr, Raylene Worsley, Peter Reeves, Wayne Mitchell 9.
Buninyong 56 (14) def Victoria 54 (2)
Helen Hovey, Tyler Dittloff, Shane Molloy, Bill Bridges 20 def Ronald Corbin, James Cameron, Leo Hanrahan, John Cuthbert 18; Marita Beames, Lyn Treweek, Lloyd Pilkington, Robert Crowe 19 def Allan Moorman, Rhonda Chapman, Micah Oswin, Barry Ward 18; Terrence Gillett, Bernice Parnell, Jack Forsyth, Thomas Gallagher 17 def by Malcolm Allen, Marsden Collinson, Lindsay Johnston, Larry Walsh 18.
Ladder
BALLARAT NORTH 16, +41, BUNINYONG 14, +2, VITCORIA 2, -2, WEBBCONA 0, -41, Bungaree 0, 0, Sebastopol 0, 0
Learmonth 49 (14) def Sebastopol 28 (0)
William Robinson, Neil Bourke, Bruce Treweek, Ray Cassar 17 def Dennis George, Bill Smith, Laurie Warfe, Bill Loader 16; Graeme Mead, Ross Catherall, Joshua Findlay, Ashley Sheriff 32 def Andrew Harris, Ken Sanders, John Tuender, Keith Jolly 12.
Beaufort 46 (14) def Ballarat East 27 (0)
Anne Anthony, Ken Emmett, Megan Morris, Edmond Morris 29 def Trevor Johnston, Ben Van Gaans, Nathan Dean, Catherine Phillips 14; Laurence Crick, Vivienne Drew, Janet Carson, Ann Topp 17 def Maxwell Walters, Christine Harvey, William Burch, Russell Hateley 13.
Clunes 44 (14) def Daylesford 25 (0)
Annabella Croft, Craig Drewer, Frank Kitchingman, Rex Martin 22 def Adrian Trevorrow, Graeme Hamilton, Marilyn Trevorrow, Daryl Grant 12; Ken Gibson, Stephen Arrowsmith, Lindsay Pritchard, Lee Hind 22 def Joan Field, Janice Hendy, Halcyon Bell, David Robb 13.
Ballarat 10 (14) def Creswick 0, 0
Match forfeited by Creswick.
Ladder
LEARMONTH 14, +21, Clunes 14, +19, BEAUFORT 14, +19, BALLARAT 10, +19, Creswick -10, 0, Ballarat East -19, 0, Daylesford -19, 0, Sebastopol -21, 0
