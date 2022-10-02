The young Ballarat men who sacrificed their lives all in the name of their motherland during World War I have been honoured in a touching service in Burrumbeet on Sunday.
Each year the Arch of Victory/Avenue of Honour Committee holds a commemoration service to pay respects to the 36 Ballarat men who were killed fighting at Passchendaele in Belgium during the first week of October 1917.
This year's service was particularly special as it marked the replanting of 62 trees along the Avenue of Honour Overpass which were damaged during the chaotic windstorm in October 2021.
Arch of Victory/Avenue of Honour Committee president Garry Snowden said it was important to reflect on the immense contribution these men had on the region.
"If you imagine what it would mean to Ballarat today if 36 men in Ballarat were to lose their lives this week that would probably be equivalent to 100 young men losing their lives in Ballarat today, so we always like to remember those people who volunteered to serve their country, and for so many of them it cost them their lives," Mr Snowden said.
"I think it's good for us to stop sometimes and just reflect on what some people in previous generations have done for us."
Some of the men mentioned during the service included David Powell,17, Arthur Grigsby,18, and Walter Monteith,18.
Mr Snowden during his speech to the more than 100 plus crowd emphasised how young the men from Ballarat were, with many having given up their youth to see a better Ballarat and a more fruitful Australia.
The last part of the service ended with the planting of the last seven trees by Ballarat's 8th/7th Battalion servicemen.
Mr Snowden said this section of the service was a moment to give thanks to all those who made the replanting and restoration of the prominent Burrumbeet attraction possible.
"We used this occasion as a way to thank all of those people who in one way or another contributed towards the restoration after the storm," he said.
"So that is the people who donated to our public appeal. The local farmers and local fire brigades who helped with the cleanup.
The committee also presented a $45,000 cheque to the City of Ballarat which would go towards reimbursing the costs it took to replant the trees.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
