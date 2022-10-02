The Courier

Arch of Victory/Avenue of Honour Committee remember the 36 Ballarat men who died in World War I

By Malvika Hemanth
October 2 2022 - 5:30pm
It was a momentous occasion as the Arch of Victory/Avenue of Honour Committee commemorated the 36 Ballarat men who died during World War I as well as the replanting of 62 trees which were damaged during the violent October windstorm in Burumbeet. Picture by Luke Hemer.

The young Ballarat men who sacrificed their lives all in the name of their motherland during World War I have been honoured in a touching service in Burrumbeet on Sunday.

