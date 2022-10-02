The Courier

Rotary Club of Wendouree Breakfast members prepare for 'Lift the Lid on mental illness' campaign

By Erin Williams
October 2 2022 - 10:00pm
Rotary Club of Wendouree Breakfast's Trevor Lea, left, Jennifer Hudson, Dennis Best, Garry McKenzie and Steve Macaulay. Picture by Erin Williams

Five Ballarat residents determined to help researchers find a way to prevent mental health illness will complete a five-day trek in South Australia this month.

