Five Ballarat residents determined to help researchers find a way to prevent mental health illness will complete a five-day trek in South Australia this month.
The residents, who are members of the Rotary Club of Wendouree Breakfast, will walk about 15 to 20 kilometres a day on part of the hilly Heysen Trail.
They will join Rotary Club of Glenelg members on the walk, as part of Australian Rotary Health's 'Lift the Lid on mental illness' campaign.
The campaign, which started in 2016, is ARH's national annual fundraising day for mental health research.
From 2022, the organisation's fundraising focus will narrow to the mental health of children aged zero to 12.
Rotary Club of Wendouree Breakfast fundraising director Garry McKenzie said it was time to look ahead through research and find out how we could prevent mental illness from occurring.
"We are trying to put the brakes on this epidemic now, to make it easier for our children and grandchildren," Mr McKenzie said.
Each of the five members taking part in the walk have been touched by mental health illness, through either personally or a family member or friend.
Australian Bureau of Statistics 2021 census data revealed the number of people with a mental health condition in Ballarat was 4.3 per higher than the state and national average of 13.1 per cent compared with 8.8 per cent, respectively.
Mr McKenzie said it was hoped the campaign would create an understanding of the mental health situation.
The Rotary Club of Wendouree Breakfast held a successful trivia night last Friday in support of the walkers, raising at least $4000. The trek starts on Saturday.
To support the campaign, contact the Rotary Club of Wendouree Breakfast via http://www.wendoureebreakfast.org.au/
October is Mental Health Awareness Month, with World Mental Health Day on October 10.
