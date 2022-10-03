It was a sight to behold as more than 1000 people flocked to the Ballarat Tramway Museum to commemorate the centre's 50 year anniversary as one of Australia's premier tramway museums.
Held on Sunday, the event was a railway lover's treat with free entry into the museum, constant rides upon the trams, some more than 100 years old; steam traction engine rides, paddle steamer cruises as well as face painting for the younger cohort.
Ballarat Tramway Museum president Paul Mong said he was ecstatic to see such a fantastic turnout.
"At all of our events from the model trains to the rides the interest was quite steady which was really pleasing," he said.
Mr Mong said it was vital for the Ballarat community to understand how significant the museum is in the region's history.
"So not only did we display the historic trams, the old vehicles, but we also had photographs from that era which really told the story of how these artifacts contributed to Ballarat's history dating back to 1887."
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
