The Courier

The Goods Shed open weekend garnered a stellar crowd

By Malvika Hemanth
Updated October 2 2022 - 9:02pm, first published 9:00pm
Almost 1000 people attended The Goods Shed open weekend including Seneca Bosco and Josh Anderson. Picture by Luke Hemer.

In what has been touted as one of Ballarat's premier event halls, The Goods Shed opened its doors to a free public inspection of the stage one renovation at the weekend.

