In what has been touted as one of Ballarat's premier event halls, The Goods Shed opened its doors to a free public inspection of the stage one renovation at the weekend.
The works to the formerly derelict, heritage-listed site built in 1863 at the Ballarat Train Station, which were completed about three months ago, included the addition of Lydiard Hall, a space for large gatherings; the Terminus Theatre, a cinema designed for bespoke films as well as their Carriage Rooms, which are equipped with state-of-the-art sound, lighting and visual amenities.
Prior to this event interested parties who wanted to visit the venue had to make a booking and it was for this reason Atlantic Group founder and owner Hatem Saleh said he wanted to hold their "open weekend".
"On the day we really wanted to showcase the conference spaces, meeting rooms, theatres as well as the seated function spaces so people could understand what the scope and capability of these spaces are," Mr Saleh said.
"Our suppliers were showcasing; we were showcasing; our staff were discussing what the space is, but also we wanted to have things on display for the kids with our movies and video games so they could enjoy themselves and have a good time and understand the space as well as the adults."
Patrons to the open inspection were treated to complimentary wine by Avoca-based, Blue Pyrenees Estate.
They also had the opportunity to sample the Atlantic Group's catering menu options including their signature chicken and beef sliders.
Mr Saleh said the hall had the potential to bolster Ballarat's tourism and was a great addition to the region's thriving food scene.
"I think this being a central hub in Ballarat and again, in conversations with many people that had come through on the day, with the free multi day car parking, with the train station next door, the bus behind us and the (Quest) hotel here, this is very much a place that people can come in, get off a train, check in and attend an event," he said.
"We are seeing lots of interest and lots of clients that are coming through that are really wanting to use this as their new place to be doing new style events, modern events, because of the price tag.
"It's not like Melbourne and Sydney prices. You're paying a reasonable Ballarat price for a really high end product and a good quality service and I think that's really enticing a lot of people to come down here."
Stage two works which are set to be completed mid 2023 will see the addition of a range of boutique food and drink offerings including Nolan's Cafe, Boom Time Dumplings, a gin distillery as well as a beer brewery.
A contract for the gin distiller has been finalised, however the beer brewer is still under discussion.
"We're hoping to have everything for stage two completed by about July, August next year," Mr Saleh said.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
