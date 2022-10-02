As pressure mounts on the state government regarding the deadline of the Ballarat's athletes village, the Community Housing Industry Association Victoria is hoping the government will see it as an opportunity to not only entice tourism but also aid with combating the region's housing scarcity.
In late July, the state government said it would invest significantly in community housing including a commitment to "leave a legacy of affordable housing".
However, with less than four years to go, the state government has yet to finalise a timeline to when these infrastructures would be created. Community Housing Industry Association Victoria acting chief executive officer Jess Pomeroy said it was crucial for the government to begin construction works soon to ensure the homes were appropriately built.
"2026 sounds really far away but actually, we know it takes about 18 months to get land through the planning system and to get some really well designed projects that have had really good community engagement on them," Ms Pomeroy said.
"So the government needs to be working through this process right now and while, I don't know that they're not, certainly nothing has come out publicly." In the lead up to the Regional Affordable Housing Summit on Tuesday, which will be held in Creswick, the Community Housing Industry Association Victoria aims to explore the potential the games could have on creating affordable housing in Ballarat. "The Victorian Government could build 300 homes that would create jobs in the short term, and help solve housing affordability in Ballarat," Ms Pomeroy said.
"This is an opportunity to transform the supply of affordable housing for low-income and key workers." She said their figure of 300 homes for Ballarat stemmed from data taken from the 2018 Gold Coast games where 1200 houses were built.
"We roughly said that the Commonwealth Games in Victoria would need to deliver the same amount of athletes housing and we've got four regional sites so each site would need at least 300 homes," she said.
Ms Pomeroy said the games presented a unique chance to address affordable housing shortages but also a time to implement a new housing model which would appeal to a myriad of income levels.
"The Commonwealth Games legacy should leave housing which reflects the communities in which it is built and which addresses housing needs across the spectrum," she said.
"It shouldn't deliver cookie cutter housing or create future concentrations of disadvantage, and the risk of designing athletes' villages without a view of their future.
"The Games present a unique opportunity for the Victorian Government to trial a new housing model. CHIA Victoria is proposing a mixed tenure model to be released immediately following the Commonwealth Games.
"We want to see 30 percent social housing, 10 percent affordable housing, 10 percent market rentals and the remaining sold as homes for market sale.
"This model delivers housing for all income levels and ensures it remains accessible for low income and key worker professionals."
City of Ballarat chief executive officer Evan King said he anticipated future announcements regarding the state government's infrastructure promises soon.
"The City of Ballarat has advocated strongly to the Victorian Government to ensure investment in games infrastructure delivers an ongoing benefit to our community and the region," he said.
"The Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games is a fantastic opportunity to build legacy infrastructure and outcomes for Ballarat, especially in terms of sporting, transport and housing investment."
As of June, Ballarat recorded a vacancy rate of 0.9 per cent with more than 5000 households on waiting lists for social housing.
"Affordability is a challenge across the housing system, for those struggling to keep a roof over their head to young people trying to buy their first home," Ms Pomeroy said.
"We're calling on the state government to use this opportunity to deliver housing which supports the long-term prosperity and growth of Regional Victoria."
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
