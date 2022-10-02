The Courier

The 2026 Commonwealth Games could create 300 new homes for Ballarat

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
October 2 2022 - 6:30pm
Can planning of the Commonwealth Games help Ballarat's housing crisis? Picture by Adam Spencer.

As pressure mounts on the state government regarding the deadline of the Ballarat's athletes village, the Community Housing Industry Association Victoria is hoping the government will see it as an opportunity to not only entice tourism but also aid with combating the region's housing scarcity.

