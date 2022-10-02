"So the government needs to be working through this process right now and while, I don't know that they're not, certainly nothing has come out publicly." In the lead up to the Regional Affordable Housing Summit on Tuesday, which will be held in Creswick, the Community Housing Industry Association Victoria aims to explore the potential the games could have on creating affordable housing in Ballarat. "The Victorian Government could build 300 homes that would create jobs in the short term, and help solve housing affordability in Ballarat," Ms Pomeroy said.