Bungaree loses Lench to Lexton

DB
By David Brehaut
October 3 2022 - 3:00am
Jaykeb Lench is leaving to Bungaree for Lexton.

Bungaree is on the look out for a new number one ruckman for the 2023 Central Highlands Football League season.

