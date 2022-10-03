Bungaree is on the look out for a new number one ruckman for the 2023 Central Highlands Football League season.
Lexton has announced the signing of Demons big man Jaykeb Lench.
He makes the move to the Maryborough Castlemaine District Football League club after one season with Bungaree.
He played 10 games with the Demons after being recruited from East Point.
Lench played under-age football with Lake Wendouree and East Point, returning to the Ballarat league after five years away to play with the Kangaroos in 2019.
He missed out on playing in East Point's premiership side that year after an injury-interrupted season.
Lexton has also swooped on Dylan Hinchliffe from neighbouring Waubra.
Hinchliffe has grown up with the Roos, making his senior debut in 2019.
He made 11 senior appearances this year, including Waubra's losing elimination final against Skipton.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
