Second Caulfield Cup looms for Maher team

Premier trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace are in the box seat to land their first Caulfield Cup as a partnership.
Smokin' Romans is a hot favourite for the $5m group 1 on Saturday, October 15, after taking out Saturday's Turnbull Stakes at Flemington.
He is quoted at $4.60 with Sportsbet - the only prospect in single figures in the market.
While a Caulfield Cup win has eluded Maher and Eustace since they formed their combined mega training operation, including a major stable in Ballarat, Maher does have one under his belt.
He guided mare Jameka to victory in 2016.
Maher and Eustace finished third with Persan last year.
Smokin' Roman jumped to the top of the Caulfield Cup market as a result of the commanding fashion to capture Turnbull - hit the line more than one length clear to secure a guaranteed start.
Ethan Brown rode Smokin' Romans ($21), but will be unavailable for the Caulfield Cup.
He has been engaged to ride Snapdancer in The Everest in Sydney on the same day.
Maher said it was likely Jamie Kah would take the mount.
Maher, who has multiple training bases in Victoria and Sydney, said a change in stabling environment had been put forward for the change in fortunes for Smokin' Romans, with the six-year-old gelding now spending most of his time on the Mornington Peninsula.
"He's been a real product of the system, I suppose," Maher said.
MEANWHILE, Ballarat trainer Dan O'Sullivan gets an opportunity to secure his first group 1 success in the $3m Caulfield Guineas, 1600m, on Saturday.
His promising three-year-old Berkeley Square has been backed into second favourite with Sportsbet.
The James Cummings-trained Golden Mile is $3.70 favourite.
Berkeley Square has been backed into from $9 to $4.80.
The gelding has caught the eye with three wins in his four starts - scoring on debut at Geelong in May and then followed a first-up second with back-to-back wins at Flemington.
His latest came in the listed Exford Plate, 1400m, on September 10.
O'Sullivan has been training for almost three decades, winning four group 2s, seven group 3s and 14 listed races.
However, three thirds is the closest he has come to a group 1 win.
Some 46 nominations remain in contention for a berth in the 16-strong limit for the Caulfield Guineas.
The line-up will be finalised on Wednesday for the 10-race program.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.