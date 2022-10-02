The Courier

Second Caulfield Cup looms for Maher team

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated October 5 2022 - 10:08pm, first published October 2 2022 - 11:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciaron Maher with Smokin' Romans after winning the Turnbull Stakes at Flemington on Saturday. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos.

Premier trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace are in the box seat to land their first Caulfield Cup as a partnership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.